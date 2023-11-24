Smith says state of Alberta’s oil industry ‘never been brighter’ despite Ottawa

The future’s so bright…But it wasn’t rose coloured glasses Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was wearing during her ‘state of the industry’ speech to an audience of oil patch executives and service techs in Calgary on Friday.“I think that the future really is as bright as I can ever remember seeing it. So I hope you feel as much optimism as I do,” she said in an address that was as upbeat as it was focussed on details. And more importantly, vision.After years of retrenchment, Alberta’s oil and gas industry is on the cusp of a return to solid, sustained growth despite lingering headwinds from punitive polices from the federal government in Ottawa.A combination of new pipeline expansions — both for oil and gas — to the West Coast will give the industry room to grow for the first time in 10 years. She said she fully expects Alberta’s population to surpass five million within the next two years, which will alleviate labour shortages and attract skilled workers..“I think that the future really is as bright as I can ever remember seeing it. So I hope you feel as much optimism as I do,”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.Moreover, emerging technologies such as hydrogen and geothermal energy will cement Alberta’s position as a leading clean energy producer by leveraging skills developed over decades producing oil and gas.And she vowed this time it will be long-term, sustainable growth — not a messy boom — fuelled by innovation, diversification and clearly defined goals she vowed will make Alberta the undisputed global energy leader, no matter what Ottawa says.“This doesn't mean that Alberta and Canada are stuck in eternal opposition. We do want to work with the feds to decarbonize the economy, especially the conventional oil and gas industry. We've set a firm target of 2050 to reach carbon neutrality, while preserving reliable and affordable energy and electricity.”“We're going to work with our clients and customers to map out the future of hydrocarbons, driving emissions down now by supporting the hydrogen economy and carbon capture utilization and storage. And that's because of the good work that is happening in this industry to do more of this. This is a story that we will be taking to COP next week. These are practical, realistic alternatives.”.“Good news has arrived as we enter a more sustainable and balanced business environment.”CAOEC President Mark Scholz.Those sentiments were shared by Canadian Association of Energy Contractors’ (CAOEC) President Mark Scholz.The CAOEC is predicting modest increases in drilling activity in 2024, including an increase of 3,000 jobs. The industry is also upbeat on the need for critical minerals such as lithium and helium which are readily available using present oil technology.And like Smith, Scholz was long on vision for the future of the energy industry in Alberta.“The drilling and service dreams of the future will require unique skill sets and diversity of talents as we embrace new automation, artificial intelligence and carbon abatement technologies. “Canada is at a crossroads and must decide if it is serious about taking on a leadership role in the new world energy order. A system built on security, reliability and affordability as the world faces the realities of globalization and increased geopolitical risks,” he said.“Good news has arrived as we enter a more sustainable and balanced business environment.”