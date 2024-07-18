Alberta

Smith says Taste of Edmonton shows off Alberta’s arts, culture sector

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the Taste of Edmonton shows the province has a successful arts and culture sector.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the Taste of Edmonton shows the province has a successful arts and culture sector. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Yegcc
David Shepherd
Michael Janz
Taste Of Edmonton
Arts And Culture Scene
Festivals
Festival City
Culinary Scene
Donair Costume

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news