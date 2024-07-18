Smith says Taste of Edmonton shows off Alberta’s arts, culture sector

There have been no tinfoil-wrapped donair costumes at this year’s Taste of Edmonton — so far. But even with no walking donair, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the Taste of Edmonton demonstrates the province has a thriving arts and culture scene. “The creative side is showcased and shared across the province in large and small festivals in every month of the year, and nowhere does this better in the province than in Edmonton,” said Smith in a Thursday speech at the Taste of Edmonton. “The town is called Festival City for a reason, and Taste of Edmonton is one of the best events of the entire calendar year and I look forward to it every year.” Smith pointed out the Taste of Edmonton “delivers an incredible and accessible experience to hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors over 10 days in July.” Additionally, she said her favourite part is getting the green onion cakes. She called celebrating the culinary scene in Edmonton “the not so secret ingredient for this widely popular summer festival.” This is because food can bring people together. Once more, she said Edmontonians and visitors can sample from the best restaurants in Edmonton. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Taste of Edmonton. Every year, she said it gets better. This year’s edition will feature music, performances, and an artisan market in addition to the food. Smith concluded by saying the Taste of Edmonton is an opportunity for people to try food from restaurants they have never heard of, sample cuisine they have been curious about and enjoy the hot summer days. Alberta NDP MLA David Shepherd (Edmonton-City Centre) said the Taste of Edmonton has been happening for 40 years, sharing some of the best of what the city has to offer. “It’s one of the most iconic festivals here in our city, and indeed, it is a symbol of many things,” said Shepherd. “It is a symbol of what can happen when government invests in community.” It is one of the many festivals that came from a grant put forward by former Alberta premier Peter Lougheed. He said this grant sparked vibrancy, and it has lasted for decades. Edmonton Coun. Michael Janz noted the city has grown by 100,000 people over the last two years and is forecast to grow by another 100,000 in the next two years. “That means one in 10 people don’t know some of these restaurants,” said Janz. “They haven’t experienced some of these tastes.” That is why the Taste of Edmonton is more important than ever. He predicted it will help new Edmontonians learn about restaurants. Smith took a stroll with a person wearing a tinfoil-wrapped donair costume similar to the one being sold on the Alberta government’s auction website at the Taste of Edmonton in 2023. READ MORE: Smith and donair costume go for a walkabout, bidding tops $16,000“For some reason, I was just craving donairs,” she said. The person in the donair costume and she walked hand in hand as they went for a jaunt around the grounds. She laughed and smiled as people took photos.