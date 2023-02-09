Trudeau and Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her trip to Ottawa was very constructive and now it's up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if he chooses to "slam the door" in Alberta's face.

"Now, let me be brutally honest — this prime minister has not yet shown himself to be a friend of Alberta," Smith said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(9) comments

mcumming
mcumming

I think Danielle Smith is far more intelligent than our stupid idiot of a PM and she will be able to handle this overbearing prick..

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

She most definitely is more intelligent!

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

I think he'll push back to the fullest extent because he hates Alberta and she's a woman. Two things he hates the most. I think he developed his disdain for women when Maggie abandoned him (and her underwear) to go on tour with the Stones...

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Ms. Smith is there any chance... any at all that you would consider moving to Saskatchewan and helping the people of Saskatchewan navigate the unacceptable views of Mr. Trudeau, a most hurtful offensive individual!

Saskatchewan is looking for a Premier to lead Saskatchewan to maintain and grow free, democratic capitalist driven province... Someone who is not afraid of their shadow.

If not any chance Saskatchewan can join the province of Alberta and become a mega province?

Goodness knows what Saskatchewan has now is not working!

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Well, Moe's my second favorite Premier... at least you don't have Ford who falls to his knees every time the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher enters the room.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Hey Saskatchewan, Danielle's our girl, keep your hands to yourself! Besides, Moe's got things under control from what I can see. Two premiers are better than one.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Free Nation of Western Canada. My choice

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

Let's not hold our breathe for a good out come. Trudeau sleeze , liberal sleeze

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

On this front, the Just Transition front, Smith is 100 percent on target. However, I have yet to hear about the Digital ID and the Healthcare money. Moe has spoken, and unless UPC also speaks it out loud, ie NO selling health information to Ottawa, then I will not be supportive. I wont trade my information to get tax dollars back from Ottawa.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.