Alberta

Smith says the best way to fight US tariffs is to get American advocates

Premier Danielle Smith speaking at the Alberta Industrial Heartland Association conference.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking at the Alberta Industrial Heartland Association conference. WS: Will Vasseur
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
US tariffs
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