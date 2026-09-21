Alberta

Smith says the UCP government, caucus and party support a 'sovereign Alberta within a united Canada'

Danielle Smith speaking to reporters in Airdrie when announcing a new health centre for the community.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters in Airdrie when announcing a new health centre for the community. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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