Smith says the UCP will have discussions about respecting referendum results

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith says her government intends to have a candid conversation with UCP members and all Albertans about the importance of respecting the mandate from Alberta's October 19 referendum. "People are frustrated," said Smith during a press conference on Wednesday. "There's three different sides, at least, of this referendum discussion.""There's a percentage of people who didn't want to vote at all. A percentage who want to vote to remain. A percentage who want to vote to start the process, and it'll all be decided on October 19." .Alberta's independence debate has loomed for months, and with less than three weeks left before the referendum, and polls showing that upwards of 65% of respondents intend to vote in favour of remaining in Canada, it appears as though, at least for the time being, Albertans do not want their own country. "We're going to ensure that we have a very robust discussion with the Albertans about accepting the results and what it means, as well as how we're going to continue to pursue greater autonomy for Alberta," Smith said. "That is going to be a discussion to have with Albertans and also a discussion to have internally in our party."The premier has taken a federalist stance in recent months; however, she faces a challenge because the 35% of Albertans who support independence make up a significant portion of the UCP party, and many of them are frustrated with, among other things, her fighting against their movement. Those frustrations have recently turned to action, as the Calgary-Buffalo and Highwood UCP constituency associations have passed motions calling for Smith to face a leadership review, and sources tell the Western Standard that her federalist advocacy played a significant role in those decisions. UCP bylaws allow for constituency associations to trigger a leadership review if 22 of the 87 pass a motion to do so. Highwood and Calgary-Buffalo are the only associations to pass a motion calling for a review thus far, but sources tell the Western Standard that more are expected, especially if Albertans vote to remain in Canada. The UCP may also vote on a resolution to become an officially pro-Alberta independence party at its annual general meeting in November. .Despite the apparent internal pressure, the UCP party and Smith's office are downplaying the magnitude. "Premier Smith holds a 91% approval rating from our members and has consistently led public polling," reads a statement from the UCP sent to the Western Standard on Tuesday. "Under her leadership, we are shattering all-time fundraising records, consistently out-fundraising the NDP, and drawing sell-out crowds at events across the province. You only see results like that when you have a strong leader with overwhelming support." The Western Standard asked Smith on Wednesday about the Calgary-Buffalo motion, and she said it shows Albertans are frustrated not only with the referendum, but also with Canada's trade war with the US. "We're in the middle of not only a tariff war with the United States, and, sadly, some new tariffs that have come on and restrictions that have come onto our products," Smith said. "People are frustrated about that."