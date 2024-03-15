Smith says Trudeau needs to listen to her about firing Guilbeault

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has to fire Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault to improve their relationship. “I have said publicly for some time,” said Smith in a Friday speech at the Alberta Municipalities Spring 2024 Municipal Leaders Caucus. “I honestly did try to work with Minister Guilbeault.” When Smith tells people she has a great relationship with other ministers, she refers to offering backup to Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan when he was trying to end the Port of Vancouver strike, which he expressed gratitude for. She said she has worked with Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and he has been helpful. She praised Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne as the largest champion for industry across Canada. While many people hate Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, she said she navigated the payments for the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Tax Credit. Because she has collaborated well with other ministers, she said it “is such an outlier to have a minister who continues to have free reign to break the law, break the constitution, ignore the courts and just to continue to act the way he does.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said if the Liberals do not stop the carbon tax hike on April 1, it is "done like dinner." Smith said Canadians are no longer accepting these hikes while Canada faces an affordability crisis. Despite the Liberals wanting the carbon tax, Smith said the Alberta government will continue to push back. She pledged to do whatever she can to defend provincial jurisdiction. Smith said on March 5 it is long past time for Trudeau to fire Guilbeault from cabinet for not being a team player. She said she had it with Guilbeault and was not prepared to work with him in any capacity. Therefore, she called on Trudeau to send him to the back benches for good. "We'd like to see a new environment minister at the federal level," she said.Smith pointed out at the root of every financial plan is fiscal sustainability. "We can have big dreams and ambitions, but they'll never be anything more if we can't pay for them," she said. "And amassing more debt will set up the province, our future and our grandchildren for failure." Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner has talked about his approach being different than other provinces. While Alberta is moderating its debt British Columbia is seeing an increase in it. Alberta and BC have similar levels of finance charges at $3.5 billion, but the latter's will grow to $5.5 billion in the next few years. She said Alberta does not want to do that because they will prevent it from paying for items it cares about. Her solution is to break the cycle of feast and famine dominating Alberta for a long time. Resource revenue dependency has led to extravagant promises when prices are high and damaging cuts when they are low. Past governments have made promises to make changes and failed to follow through. She said Albertans deserve stability. The Alberta government created a new fiscal framework in 2023. This framework has enabled it to balance the budget, limit spending increases, and required it to pay down debt. With the challenges facing Alberta, she said constant co-operation and discussion between the government and municipalities is essential. She added neither said can succeed alone. Smith said they have to work together to build a better Alberta. She called the Alberta she wants “one that is fiscally responsible, forward looking, heavily diversified, and open to the world and free markets.” As circumstances change, she said the Alberta government will continue to listen, respond and finetune its approach. She thanked Alberta Municipalities for its public service and high standards. Alberta Municipalities Vice President of Villages and Summer Villages Deborah Reid-Mickler started off by saying she was honoured to introduce Smith. “Danielle is a proud Albertan,” said Reid-Mickler. “She has a lifelong interest in public policy, finding that right balance between free enterprise, individual freedom, and the role of government.” Reid-Mickler joked about Smith being at the University of Calgary at the same time as a number of other people in politics. Since she showed up, she said they should be grateful to her. Smith said at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta 2023 Fall Convention and Trade Show in November her government depends on rural municipalities' knowledge of local issues to ensure it is meeting their priorities. "And your feedback is a big help when we explain to the federal government why its decisions are misguided, which seems to happen a lot these days as I'm sure you're all aware," she said. "There are also situations that call for a co-ordinated approach like this year's wildfires."