Smith says Trudeau should work with rather than go around provinces

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s strategy on policies affecting provinces does not reflect co-operative federalism. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Justin Trudeau
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Provinces
Job
Federalism
Provincial Jurisdiction
Provincial Entities
Spending Powers
Ways

