Smith says Trudeau should work with rather than go around provinces

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approach to deals with the provinces does not embody the spirit of co-operative federalism. While Trudeau might feel compelled to work around the provinces on areas of provincial jurisdiction, Smith said it is as unreasonable as her working around federal jurisdiction. “It just simply doesn’t make sense,” said Smith at a Monday press conference. “What he should do is come to the table on areas where he has an interest in funding and work collaboratively with us to be able to identify common areas and common ways we’d be able to achieve our joint targets.” She acknowledged it is disappointing Trudeau said he will work around the provinces if he has to because she is not the only one. At the Council of the Federation’s two most recent meetings, all premiers said the Canadian government was using its spending powers to undermine provincial jurisdiction. Smith followed up by saying Trudeau said his job is boring. “Maybe if his job is so boring, he should step aside and let someone else do the job,” she said. “Or he should run for premier if he’s more interested in the premier’s areas of jurisdiction.” At the moment, she said there is “plenty for the federal government to do.” For example, it has a historic opportunity to do meaningful reconciliation with indigenous people. Trudeau had said he “is just going to try to find ways to help Canadians directly as necessary.” “I’d always rather work with provinces,” he said. “But if we have to, I will go around them and be there for Canadians, because this economy deserves young Canadians getting the support they need.”.The Alberta government introduced legislation requiring provincial entities to obtain approval before entering, amending, extending or renewing agreements between the Canadian government and them on April 10. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government tables bill to defend provincial priorities“It is not unreasonable for Alberta to demand fairness from Ottawa,” said Smith. “They have shown time and again that they will put ideology before practicality, which hurts Alberta families and our economy.”