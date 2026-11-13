Alberta

Smith says UCP representatives need to accept the referendum and get on board with winning the 2027 election

Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith on stage at the 2025 UCP AGM
Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith on stage at the 2025 UCP AGMRob Smith: Facebook
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Abpoli
Alberta Independence
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Election 2027