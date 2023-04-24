Premier Smith

Premier Danielle Smith

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she can no longer continue to watch people kill themselves with drugs on the street.

The UCP government appears to be considering the potential development of a Compassionate Intervention Act in the province to help people struggling with addiction.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Prison(drug possession is a crime) or mandatory rehab, those should be the two choices given.

martina1
martina1

[thumbup]

