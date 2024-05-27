Alberta

Smith, Schulz, Jean urge feds to scrap oil and gas emission cap

Rebecca Schulz video on the ‘truth’ about Ottawa’s emissions cap.
Rebecca Schulz video on the ‘truth’ about Ottawa’s emissions cap.Twitter (“X”) Screengrab
Loading content, please wait...
Exports
Brian Jean
Emissions Cap
Oilandgas
Dispute With Ottawa
abpoliableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault
Minister of Environment and Protected Areas of Alberta Rebecca Schultz

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news