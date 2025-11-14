Alberta

Smith sees opportunity as Carney prepares to visit the UAE

Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta can fuel the AI development race.
Dannielle Smith, Mark Carney, and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Dannielle Smith, Mark Carney, and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith UAE
Mark Carney UAE

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news