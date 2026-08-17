Smith sets date for Calgary-Shaw by-election

EDMONTON — Residents of Calgary-Shaw will head to the polls on Sept. 14 to elect their new MLA, as Premier Danielle Smith announced the by-election date on Monday to replace former cabinet minister Rebecca Schulz.Elections Alberta confirmed the date in a Monday announcement, stating that candidate nominations for the by-election will be open until Aug. 27, and advance voting will run from Sept. 8 to 12..Mike Derry will serve as the UCP's candidate in the race after beating the area's current city councillor, Dan McLean, in a tight June nomination contest.“I’m running because Calgary-Shaw is my home and I want to give back to the community that has given my family so much,” reads a quote from Derry in a UCP press release.“I'm listening and will continue to listen and work hard for residents, represent their priorities and make sure Calgary-Shaw has a strong voice in government.”Smith has thrown her support behind Derry, who has experience in Alberta's oil and gas industry."He will be a strong voice for Calgary-Shaw and help us keep taxes low, keep communities safe and grow an economy that continues creating good jobs," reads a quote from Smith in the press release..Kyle Campbell will run as the Alberta NDP's candidate in the election, as the party announced in June."I'm not a career politician. I'm a dad, a coach, and a neighbour,” reads a quote from Campbell in an NDP press release announcing his nomination.“I’m stepping up because people here deserve someone who understands their lives and will fight to improve affordability, fix health care, and strengthen our schools.”Campbell, who works in the financial sector, said an experience while battling cancer helped push him towards pursuing the nomination."Three years ago, I was told I had stage four cancer, and in that moment I saw firsthand what’s at stake when our system isn’t working the way it should,” Campbell's quote reads.“What matters in a moment like that is being able to count on getting timely health care and having a government that cares about affordability for all families.""I'm running because I know Albertans deserve so much better than what the UCP government is providing and the Alberta NDP has a plan to make life better for the people of Calgary-Shaw.”.The candidates will be looking to replace Schulz, who resigned in May after first winning the seat in the 2019 Alberta election and again in 2023.When announcing her intentions in December, Schulz said it is time for her to seek new career opportunities after spending 16 years in politics.Elections Alberta said Calgary-Shaw residents have until Sept. 2 to register, and individuals have 28 days to request a special ballot.By-election results will be announced on Sept. 24.