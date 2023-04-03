Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith 

 Photo Credit: Danielle Smith Facebook

Despite what Alberta NDP attack ads are claiming, Premier Danielle Smith has set the record straight when it comes to Albertans seeing the doctor.

"Albertans will never have to pay to see a family doctor, Albertans will never have to pay for hospital and surgical services," Smith told the Western Standard from a press conference in Calgary on Monday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

but we do pay, comes off my pay every 2 weeks....... I think its called tax

