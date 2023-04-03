Despite what Alberta NDP attack ads are claiming, Premier Danielle Smith has set the record straight when it comes to Albertans seeing the doctor.
"Albertans will never have to pay to see a family doctor, Albertans will never have to pay for hospital and surgical services," Smith told the Western Standard from a press conference in Calgary on Monday.
"Those are essential parts of our Canada Health. In fact, we have taken off user fees under the NDP they were charging $40 per day for a mental health addiction bed and moved all of those service fees."
However, the Alberta NDP still claims that Albertans will have to pay to see the doctor under a Smith UCP government.
“Danielle Smith’s agenda is literally advocating for the dismantling of public health care,” NDP Leader Rachel Notley told reporters in November 2022.
“The wealthy will be able to create a healthcare fund so they can get the healthcare they need while everyone else is left to do without.”
Smith continues to reject Notley’s accusations despite her attack ads.
"We've expanded the amount of publicly funded addiction treatment, we now are able to treat instead of 19,000 individuals when we first began, we're now up to being able to treat 30,000 People with a with addiction," Smith said.
"We're developing recovery communities because we see the health addiction support as being an essential service when it comes to providing healthcare."
Smith said Albertans should look at the UCP's record.
"We've actually removed some of the fees that the NDP had," Smith said.
"The NDP’s suggestions that Albertans will have to pay user fees on doctor’s visits or other publicly funded services is not true."
