The UCP government is signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Enoch Cree Nation for a new recovery community facility serving the Edmonton area.
This agreement is in addition to announcing the location of the Edmonton-area recovery community first announced in Fall 2022.
On Monday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was joined by Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Nick Milliken and MLA Mark Smith to mark a milestone in the relationship between Enoch Cree Nation and the UCP government.
"In Alberta and across Canada, we continue to see the devastating effects of addiction and mental health challenges," Smith said.
"These social issues affect everyone, and sadly that is especially true for indigenous peoples living in Alberta."
Smith said the UCP government is working directly with First Nations and Metis communities to address the addiction crisis in Alberta as partners.
"We are stepping up to ensure communities have the support they need to recover," Smith said.
"It is clear that a comprehensive response can only be achieved with the guidance and leadership of indigenous leaders and communities. We are here together today to take another step in that continued partnership and collaboration."
Smith said the UCP government is signing a memorandum of understanding with the Enoch Cree Nation to build a new recovery community on Enoch Cree Nation.
"As many of you know, Alberta’s government is building nine brand new recovery communities across Alberta, and this partnership with Enoch Cree Nation is the second to be built in direct partnership with a First Nation," Smith said.
"Like our ongoing partnership with Blood Tribe, we’ll work closely with Enoch Cree Nation to create a recovery community that combines the best practices in addiction treatment with traditional indigenous ways of knowing and healing."
Smith said she is proud to say that Budget 2023 allocates $30 million in capital to build this brand new 75-bed recovery community, with construction expected to begin later this year.
"Alberta’s government is also committed to supporting the operations of the Enoch Recovery Community once it opens so that nobody accessing care has to pay out of pocket," Smith said.
"Best of all, when this new 75-bed facility opens its doors, it will be capable of supporting up to 300 people each year in their pursuit of recovery. Recovery communities like the one we’re building with Enoch mark a monumental shift in the way addiction treatment is provided in Alberta."
Smith said the UCP government is giving people the support, resources, and time to work on their recovery and rebuild their lives.
"When all is said and done, Alberta’s nine recovery communities will add more than 600 new treatment beds across the province – and with today’s announcement 150 of these will be on First Nations lands," Smith said.
"This is just one example of how we are working in partnership with First Nations in Alberta to respond to the mental health and addiction needs of everyone in this province."
Smith plans to break ground in the near future on this new facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.