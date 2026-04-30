Smith suggests King Charles helped cool Trump's 51st state ambitions

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith told a UK audience that King Charles's increased presence as Canada's head of state may have played a role in calming President Donald Trump's desire to leverage the country into the United States. "I think that the king reminded him that he'd have something to say about it, and I think that's good," said Smith during a fireside discussion at Chatham House in London when responding to a question about how she would respond to Trump's 51 state comments. "We can be great friends, but we, we also, I think, are better off as neighbours and friends and trading partners."Trump has expressed a desire for Canada to assimilate into the U.S., with varying degrees of seriousness, dating back to before he re-entered office in 2024. He posted an AI photo in January depicting numerous world leaders sitting in the Oval Office, a map of North America in the background, and the Stars and Stripes covering both Canada and the U.S. .Smith said his messaging has cooled over the last year, though, as Charles, though largley ceremonial, has become more present as head of state since Prime Minister Mark Carney entered office. Charles became the first head of state since 1977 deliver the Throne Speech when he opened the Parlament session following Carney's election. "I think that that has reminded the US president that we I mean, I do swear an oath to the king, as does Prime Minister Carney," Smith said. "We are still part of the Commonwealth. We share, as I said, a common history." Charles will wrap up a four-day trip to the U.S. on Thursday, which meetings with Trump.."I notice His Majesty is in North America today, as I am over here, reminding the US President that he is the head of state of Canada as well," Smith said early in her speech.She later said the fact that Charles is in the U.S. shows the level of respect that Trump has for him.The UK leader used the speech as an opportunity to remind Trump and Americans about his position in Canada, while mixing a comment about the upcoming World Cup."In just a few weeks, the United States and Canada will be among those to welcome the world as hosts of the FIFA World Cup," Charles said. "So, in one sense, Mr. President, as heads of state, we are joint hosts."