Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took a political swing at Justin Trudeau on Wednesday while also calling out the NDP to say the province will not be submitting to "Just Transition."

"Alberta is a province that makes money," Smith said.

guest50
guest50

Make no mistake, I will hold my nose and vote UPC this May.

Unfortunately my vote for the UPC will not be accompanied with a financial donation or kudos.

Discrimination against the unvaxed is the discrimination you proposed to eliminate, but didn't.

Danielle, when you sleep with dogs, you wake up with fleas.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

We need the criminal psychotic Trudeau to face the death penalty for crimes against humanity

nakai95
nakai95

Great job Danielle! You are the only logical choice for the May election.

G K
G K

Give em' heII Danielle!!

PersonOne
PersonOne

So while we are in an ever increasing recession, caused by Federal money creation and Bank of Canada 'interventions' and Federal spending, they want to kill jobs for the people of Alberta. I have never seen a plan so clearly designed to subjugate people, and destroy a populations well being. And Smith is right to not allow it. Its time Liberals found out that people of Canada will not submit to this abuse. This is happening world wide, and it is being managed by globalists.

