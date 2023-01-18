Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took a political swing at Justin Trudeau on Wednesday while also calling out the NDP to say the province will not be submitting to "Just Transition."
"Alberta is a province that makes money," Smith said.
"It's clear by now that Albertans have lost their patience with @JustinTrudeau, @theJagmeetSingh, & @RachelNotley... I will fight this 'Just Transition' idea with every tool at Alberta's disposal."#cdnpoli #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/tVLPUx3bbl— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 18, 2023
"It's clear by now that Albertans have lost their patience with Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Rachel Notley."
Smith then explained Albertans are fed up by the federal government's plan of "Just Transition."
"The federal government announced their plans to 'Just Transition' Alberta's energy economy. And as your premier I didn't waste any time telling the federal government that we will not be shutting down our energy industry and putting Alberta's economy at risk," Smith said.
"Because after years of economic chaos across Canada Albertans are proud of the fact we have a stable economy, good paying jobs. And as you may have seen, a leaked federal liberal memo now shows what the federal government is really planning to do. When I saw the memo I felt sick to my stomach because it's worse than we feared."
A memo to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the “green economy” will still require workers without “green skills,” like janitors and truck drivers.
“Some green jobs will not require workers with green skills to perform their jobs, i.e. janitor or driver working for a solar energy company.”
The memo said more than 2.7 million Canadians face “significant” disruptions in sectors that will be affected by climate change programs.
“The transition to a low carbon economy will have an uneven impact across sectors, occupations and regions and create significant labour market disruptions,” it said.
"Up to 2.7 million jobs will be eliminated across Canada through "Just Transition" and that because it has nothing to do transition at all. It's about eliminating entire sectors of our economy," Smith said.
"It's really surprising to me, was Rachel Notley silent on this issue for weeks."
The federal government vowed by 2035, all new cars and light-duty trucks sold in the country will be zero-emission vehicles.
"Just Transition” emerged from the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international climate change treaty.
The Paris Agreement makes clear national actions on climate change must ensure a "just transition" for the workforce by creating high-quality jobs in accordance with nationally defined development priorities.
In 2016, the federal government committed to working with provincial governments and organized labour to “ensure workers affected by the accelerated phase-out of traditional coal power are involved in a successful transition to the low-carbon economy of the future.”
"When I talk about the NDP Liberal coalition I am talking about the NDP party that have Notley and Singh, in full cooperation with Trudeau's Liberal Party. I know that many Albertans are struggling right now," Smith said.
"Everything is becoming so expensive. And it seems that some folks in the elite government class just don't care."
Smith then went on to explain that if they (NDP Liberal coalition) did care "maybe they would've of scrapped their plans to triple the carbon tax which will make everything even more expensive."
"Here in Alberta, we didn't cause inflation but we are doing our very best to limit the effects of inflation and help with affordability," Smith said.
(5) comments
Make no mistake, I will hold my nose and vote UPC this May.
Unfortunately my vote for the UPC will not be accompanied with a financial donation or kudos.
Discrimination against the unvaxed is the discrimination you proposed to eliminate, but didn't.
Danielle, when you sleep with dogs, you wake up with fleas.
We need the criminal psychotic Trudeau to face the death penalty for crimes against humanity
Great job Danielle! You are the only logical choice for the May election.
Give em' heII Danielle!!
So while we are in an ever increasing recession, caused by Federal money creation and Bank of Canada 'interventions' and Federal spending, they want to kill jobs for the people of Alberta. I have never seen a plan so clearly designed to subjugate people, and destroy a populations well being. And Smith is right to not allow it. Its time Liberals found out that people of Canada will not submit to this abuse. This is happening world wide, and it is being managed by globalists.
