Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has directed Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis to develop a specialized prosecution unit to address deteriorating safety in Alberta’s major urban centres.

On Tuesday, Smith issued a mandate letter to Alberta Minister of Justice, Mickey Amery, and outlined her expectations that the UCP government continues to stand up for Albertans and make the province’s voice heard in Ottawa.

Taz
Taz

Causes of crime> legalized illicit drugs, homelessness, high cost of living, low wages, school indoctrination, illegal migrants, corrupt city Mayors, lack of doctors.

So I ask, what is Smith going to do to clean up crime in the cities?? Throw them all in jail?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Do you expect her to do EVERYTHING? How about Albertans step up and give her a hand, and quit passing the buck? How about WE start by getting involved in school board elections? When was the last time you voted in a school board election? How about we vote in our civic elections? A 50-55% turnout will get you Gondek and Sohi, she is adressing the Doctor issue as we speak, if you would have attended any political rally before the election you would know that was one of her top priorities, I asked her thst very question, personally, to her face, her answer was straight forward and very honest, there is only so much She can do, it is up to us to at least help her out a bit.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Be consistent, everybody understands that and it develops 'moral currency' to do what needs to be done.

rker225
rker225

These new councils should start with the lockdown crimes of Mr. Kenney and his inner council as indicated by the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta’s decision to invalidate the public health orders of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), in Ingram v. Alberta.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Clean up this mess Danielle, lock up the crooks, prosecute the dealers and gangbangers, make the streets safe again.

