Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has directed Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis to develop a specialized prosecution unit to address deteriorating safety in Alberta’s major urban centres.
On Tuesday, Smith issued a mandate letter to Alberta Minister of Justice, Mickey Amery, and outlined her expectations that the UCP government continues to stand up for Albertans and make the province’s voice heard in Ottawa.
The City of Edmonton’s crime rate increased by 8% between 2021 and 2022.
Meanwhile, police-reported crime in Canada, as measured by the Crime Severity Index (CSI), increased for the second consecutive year, up 4% in 2022 overall.
The report shows some common concerns across Canada, including increases in the national crime rate, crime severity, violent crime rate and violent crime severity.
As seen in the 2022 report, and year-to-date 2023 data tracked by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), the violent crime rate in Edmonton continues to increase, with assault being the primary driver.
“The 2022 Statistics Canada report shows Edmonton has remained steady in its ranking across many categories,” said Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee.
Smith has also asked Amery in the letter to deliver on the following initiatives that support Albertans, including:
As a lead, working with the Minister of Health and Minister of Mental Health and Addiction to assess proposed federal medical assistance in dying legislation amendments to include those with mental health conditions and recommend Alberta's regulation of the profession with regard to it.
Reviewing the Elections Act, the Local Authorities Election Act, Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act and other relevant election-related legislation and making recommendations that ensure election results are publicly available on a more timely basis on voting day to strengthen public trust in and the integrity of our provincial and municipal elections, including improving the investigation and enforcement of election rules before and during election periods.
Reviewing recent ethics commissioner decisions and the Conflicts of Interest Act to establish guidelines and rules clarifying appropriate interactions between all ministries and the Justice Minister and Attorney General, and to make recommendations that strengthen overall transparency and accountability. Further, implementing the ethics commissioner’s recommendation regarding mandatory governance training for new Members of the Legislative Assembly so they understand the Conflicts of Interest Act and how it applies to them.
“Alberta is fortunate to have a justice system that upholds the pillars of fairness, compassion and protection for all," Amery said.
"I look forward to carrying out my mandate to ensure that our justice system safeguards individual rights and fosters a sense of security and trust within our communities.”
On Monday, Smith told Ellis to work with partners to create a new provincial DNA lab. With an apparent focus on crime reduction, Smith also issued a mandate letter to Ellis calling on him to work to keep Alberta families and communities safe.
Also, it appears some criminals out on bail are about to be tracked.
Smith wants Ellis to implement, with sheriffs, a modern ankle bracelet monitoring program and enhanced 24-hour bail monitoring of violent and sexual offenders.
(5) comments
Causes of crime> legalized illicit drugs, homelessness, high cost of living, low wages, school indoctrination, illegal migrants, corrupt city Mayors, lack of doctors.
So I ask, what is Smith going to do to clean up crime in the cities?? Throw them all in jail?
Do you expect her to do EVERYTHING? How about Albertans step up and give her a hand, and quit passing the buck? How about WE start by getting involved in school board elections? When was the last time you voted in a school board election? How about we vote in our civic elections? A 50-55% turnout will get you Gondek and Sohi, she is adressing the Doctor issue as we speak, if you would have attended any political rally before the election you would know that was one of her top priorities, I asked her thst very question, personally, to her face, her answer was straight forward and very honest, there is only so much She can do, it is up to us to at least help her out a bit.
Be consistent, everybody understands that and it develops 'moral currency' to do what needs to be done.
These new councils should start with the lockdown crimes of Mr. Kenney and his inner council as indicated by the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta’s decision to invalidate the public health orders of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), in Ingram v. Alberta.
Clean up this mess Danielle, lock up the crooks, prosecute the dealers and gangbangers, make the streets safe again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.