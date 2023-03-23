Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requesting he focus on Canada’s unique relationship with the US and highlight the need for North American energy security when he meets with American President Joe Biden.
"The arrival of President Joe Biden presents our nation with an opportunity of great significance," Smith wrote in the letter Thursday.
"It is my request the federal government uses its platform to focus on collaboration between the US and Canada, highlighting the critical need for North American energy security."
Smith said Canada has a deep, long-standing relationship with the US at both the federal and state levels, which is only growing in importance.
"In 2022, Alberta surpassed Ontario and Quebec as the largest provincial exporter of goods to the US at $182.5 billion, with energy making up 85% of exports to the US," said Smith.
"Alberta, by far, remains the single largest source of US energy imports."
Smith noted the economic reality, along with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighted North American energy security must be a top priority for the Government of Canada.
"I urge you to raise the need for better collaboration between Canada and the US to ensure the continued and enhanced supply of sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy to the US," said Smith.
"I recommend the two governments work to fast-track energy projects in the name of economic security for our democratic partners, as committed to by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. A similar effort is needed in critical minerals as the world shifts to lower emitting sources of energy."
Smith said Alberta, through both government policy and industry action, is leading the way on reducing emissions and driving the transition to new sources of energy.
"New investments in the province are global flagships in clean energy and emissions reductions technology," said Smith.
"For example, Pennsylvania’s Air Products will create a world-scale net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Alberta, and Dow is advancing the world’s first net-zero carbon emission integrated polyethylene complex at its existing site near Edmonton."
Smith also mentioned it was worth noting Canada’s oil sands operators announced plans to spend $24 billion on emission-reduction projects by 2030 as part of their commitment to reach net zero by 2050.
"All of this amounts to a herculean effort undertaken by industry partners, and Alberta’s government to position ourselves as the foremost leader in emissions reduction and responsible energy production," Smith said.
"As you know, management of oil and gas methane emissions is one of this country’s greatest climate success stories. Collaboration with the US on methane emissions would both advance climate action, and address regulatory inconsistencies between the two countries."
Smith also wrote in the letter as of 2020, methane emissions from the upstream oil and gas sector in Western Canada have decreased by around 44% from the 2014 baseline — ahead of schedule of 45% by 2025. More evidence of Canada, and Alberta, leading the way.
"Alberta is home to vast geological potential, an experienced, skilled, workforce, and has the necessary processing and transportation infrastructure in place to support a growing critical minerals sector," said Smith.
"For example, technological advances to extract minerals from underground brine solutions are found throughout Alberta. These extraction technologies could result in a low-emission, sustainable source of lithium to meet the demand of our emerging battery value-chain."
Smith then encouraged the Liberal government to work with the provinces, especially Alberta, on critical minerals and seize the opportunity to collaborate with the US on enhancing North American supply chains.
"As the owners and stewards of our world-class natural resources, any discussions involving energy security, natural resources, and trade must fully involve the provinces," said Smith.
"I would be pleased to help assist you, and the federal government in advancing the work on North American energy security as well as developing the business cases to increase exports of clean Alberta energy, critical minerals and technologies to the US. As is only appropriate when discussing natural resources and areas of exclusive provincial jurisdiction, I would also request premiers be invited to participate in a meeting with the president and his delegation."
Smith then told the prime minister she looks forward to his response and welcome an opportunity to collaborate.
"We both agree the world needs more Canada," said Smith.
"It’s imperative in a time of such uncertainty, and unaffordability, Alberta and Canada profile ourselves as the preferred supplier of responsibly produced, ethical energy to the US, North America, and the world."
(3) comments
Danielle, I dont know why you bother! He and the castreauted lieberals and even most of CONservatives will never take anything from anyone west of Bloor St as gospel or even a worthwhile suggestion. Time to go Danielle!
Trudeau is probably thinking to himself.... There is no business case for that....
Pearls before swine.
