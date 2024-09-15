Smith to deliver televised address about overflowing schools on Tuesday

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be taking further action to respond to school capacity issues. The Alberta government called on Albertans to tune into Smith’s next televised address to hear its plan to support families. “Watch on Global, CTV, or online on Tues., Sept. 17 at 6:50 p.m.,” tweeted the Alberta government. .The Alberta government said in July it will be providing $215 million to school authorities to allow them to adjust their planning for the upcoming school year. READ MORE: Alberta government to spend $215 million on managing school enrolment growthFor change to happen, Smith said schools need classroom space to accommodate growing enrolment. That is why the Alberta government is spending money on the construction and installation of up to 100 additional modular classrooms for the upcoming school year. Because of these modular classrooms, she said 2,500 more student spaces will be created. Additionally, it is spending money on the relocation of up to 50 modular classrooms to add 1,250 student spaces in the Calgary Metropolitan Region and Edmonton. Smith said on Thursday the Alberta government is working on fixing school capacity issues, but she would not explain what the solution will be. “We announced over the summer that we are going to be investing in more modulars as a stop-gap measure, but there’s more that we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks,” she said to CityNews Edmonton. However, she said Albertans will learn more in her televised address about her plans to deal with overflowing schools..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.