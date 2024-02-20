Smith to give televised address ahead of spring sitting, Budget 2024

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to give a televised address to Albertans on Wednesday evening. The Canadian Press reported Tuesday Smith will provide an update on her government’s vision and plan in advance of Budget 2024. The Alberta government said the address will be carried live at 6:30 p.m. on Global, CTV, and online. This address will be part of paid commercial time. It is set to announce Budget 2024 on February 29 — the second day of the spring sitting of the Alberta Legislature. It will be passing laws to make good on her plan to dismantle Alberta Health Services (AHS). The Alberta government said in November it will reorient the healthcare system on Albertans to improve health outcomes for them and empower healthcare workers to deliver quality care. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government to dismantle AHS, focus on more timely healthcare systems“Albertans deserve access to the healthcare they need when and where they need it,” said Smith. “Healthcare workers move mountains for their patients every day.”