Alberta

Smith travelling to Houston to pitch Alberta oil and gas

Danielle Smith greeted Brian Jean in Houston last year
Danielle Smith greeted Brian Jean in Houston last yearPhoto by Shaun Polczer, Western Standard
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Abpoli
Ableg
Brian Jean
Alberta Oil And Gas
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

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