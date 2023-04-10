Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she welcomes an investigation to determine if she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.

“The premier was recently contacted by the Ethics Commissioner, who is undertaking an investigation into whether or not the premier has interfered with the administration of justice in relation to a COVID prosecution," the premier's office said on Monday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(4) comments

jokeco68
jokeco68

Politics is a dirty business, especially ever since Truedolt took office. The propaganda wing feel there is no need for honesty or integrity at this point because they are fighting for just causes. All sensible people must realize what we are up against in 2023 and do whatever we can to combat this socialist cancer

fpenner
fpenner

Ah yes, spineless Smith does not want to intervene to defend Albertans facing persecution for standing against her very own party’s scamdemic tyranny.

As always, the decision of my vote will be based only to keep Nutley out.

Delby
Delby

cbc + ndp/liberal party = there is no credibility at all.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

So soon before the election I suspect the NDP had this planned all along. I doubt this witch hunt will have much of the desired result that the NDP are hoping for. The NDP will lose this election like they did the last one.

