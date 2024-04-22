Smith welcomes Polish president to Alberta Legislature

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith praised Polish President Andrzej Duda and his delegation for coming to the legislature, saying Poland was an ally of the province. While Duda has been in Canada for a few days, Smith said the Alberta government hopes he and his delegation enjoy their stay and find their meetings and events helpful and productive. “Mr. Speaker, our distinguished guests are visiting our province to reaffirm and expand the ties that bind us,” said Smith in a Monday speech in the Alberta Legislature. “We often speak of the strength of the Ukrainian community in Alberta, but our province is also home to a strong Polish community that numbers over 170,000.” She pointed out Edmonton has the second largest Polish community in Canada. Additionally, she said the ties Alberta and Poland share go beyond ancestry and history. Their trade relationship has continued to grow and Alberta’s exports to Poland have increased by 72% from 2022 to 2023 and by 200% in the last five years. The most growth has come from the agriculture industry. Although Duda is a Polish politician, she said they “share an interest in a diversified, low-emission energy industry that meets the world’s needs and in partnerships, they will be required to build it.” He will join her at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention on Tuesday to explore new ways to create these partnerships and move energy to global markets. While Alberta is not far past the start line on hydrogen, she pointed out the potential is incredible. Forecasts show hydrogen will be a multibillion dollar industry by 2040. To prepare for hydrogen’s potential, she said the Alberta government has worked to be a leader in it. Like Alberta, she said Poland “is also pursuing leadership and I hope we can work together to achieve both of our goals on this front.” When it comes to the Russia-Ukraine War, she said Alberta and Poland share a devotion to Ukraine being free. She added they are united in opposition to Russia invading Ukraine. They have welcomed Ukrainian refugees and have pledged to support Ukraine’s defence for as long as it takes. This is because they believe in a free, fair and just international order and are working to protect it. Because of growing co-operation and shared values, Smith said the future between Alberta and Poland will deepen in the years to come. “I have no doubt the results will bring tremendous benefits to both sides,” she said. Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley welcomed Duda and his delegation to the province. “As the premier outlined, Alberta is home to the largest Polish community outside of Toronto,” said Notley. “And that privilege means that Albertans have benefited greatly over many years from the historic level of community engagement and volunteerism offered by Polish Albertans.” While specific Polish organizations have worked hard to preserve and maintain the culture, she acknowledged some Poles have taken on leadership positions in the economy and public service. Alberta remains the only Canadian province to have elected a Polish citizen to its executive council. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Greater Victoria on Saturday, meeting with Duda ahead of an upcoming NATO meeting. Trudeau and Duda toured a warship at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt and discussed security issues.He embraced him during a brief photo availability with media. They exchanged pleasantries while media were present.