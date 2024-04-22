Alberta

Smith welcomes Polish president to Alberta Legislature

Andrzej Duda and his delegation
Andrzej Duda and his delegationCourtesy Legislative Assembly of Alberta
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Abpoli
Rachel Notley
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Poland
Alberta Legislature
Trade
Greater Victoria
Andrzej Duda
Ties

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news