Alberta Premier Danielle Smith welcomed three new candidates to the 2023 UCP election team Thursday.
“I am thrilled to have Cheryl Seaborn, Ron Wiebe, and Joseph Angeles join our team of incredible candidates,” said Smith.
“After several conversations with these individuals and their local boards, I am confident they will do a tremendous job representing our party in their local constituencies of Lethbridge-West, Grande Prairie-Wapiti, and Edmonton-South, respectively.”
The three candidates join the team after discussions earlier this week between Smith, the party, and the local constituency associations on who can best represent their constituencies in the upcoming election.
Given proximity to the writ, Smith shared she will be appointing those individuals under Section 8 of the United Conservative Party Candidate Selection Rules.
Seaborn is a married mother of five children and six grandchildren. She and her husband, John, have called Lethbridge home for more than 25 years, 24 of which they have owned and operated a successful family business in the Lethbridge area.
She is a registered nurse and a University of Lethbridge alumni, graduating with the Gold Medal of Honour in the Health Sciences program. She has several years of experience managing rural hospitals in Southern Alberta and was recently awarded the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal for her positive relationship building with the Kainai Nation. She is also the former president of Lethbridge West UCP Constituency Association.
Wiebe is a lifelong entrepreneur and was involved in several successful start-up businesses spending most of his career in the transportation industry.
He's been heavily involved in the community as a municipal councillor, on the Board of Governors for Northwest Polytechnic, as a board member of the Northwest Corridor Development Corp, on local school boards, and the boards of several non-profit organizations across Alberta. He and his wife raised their three children in Grande Prairie are proud grandparents to eight grandchildren.
Angeles immigrated to Canada in 2010. He is a small business owner, lawyer, community volunteer, and former teacher.
He is a community volunteer for the Knights of Columbus; established and continues as a member of the Philippine Business Society of Alberta (PBSA), a group of like-minded Filipino entrepreneurs. He and his wife reside in Edmonton where they are raising their two daughters.
That brings the United Conservative Party to 86 candidates, with the final nomination scheduled to close on April 13.
The election in Alberta will be held May 29.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
Larry, Curly and Moe to round out the comic circus that is the CCP.
