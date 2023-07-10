Smith stands with man for picture with sraight pride shirt on

In the picture, Smith stands with a man who is wearing a shirt that says "Thank a straight person today for your existence."

 Twiiter

A picture from the Calgary Stampede circulating on social media of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is being labelled as "controversial."

In the picture, Smith stands with a man who is wearing a shirt that says "Thank a straight person today for your existence."

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(13) comments

JoeCalgary
JoeCalgary

Want to bet he was an ND plant?

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I really want to give DS the benefit of the doubt here, but I really dislike when politicians bend over backwards to apologize when they’ve done nothing wrong.

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

It is pearl-clutching time for the Woke Puritans.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Personally I prefer Proud member of a fringe minority with unacceptable views.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

A set up comes to mind, regardless, it's a nothing burger.

Report Add Reply
bmatkin
bmatkin

Memo to Smith: Don't apologize, double down. Get right in the face of a reporter who asks the stupid question and say, "Did a woman give birth to you and are you embarrassed by that?

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Your delusion or triggers are no one's responsibility only yours. Maybe you need to look in the mirror and deal with your mental health and quit blaming everyone else for your problems.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

People need to get over themselves. how is this offensive. 8 billion on the earth all came from a female giving birth. That is a fact. But it is okay to walk up to a politician with your c*&k out and get a picture. I am so sick of this s$*t. Your sexuality is not an achievement, nor does it need to be celebrated. This shirt is no more offensive than what the LG HDTV crew do and get away with.

Report Add Reply
GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

If you think Danielle is going to protect your children from LGBTQ groomers at school you are just kidding yourself. She hates social conservatives but she gets their vote because they are more afraid of the NDP. So, effectively, they have no representation in Alberta’s political process. Time to consider conservative alternatives to the UCP.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I thought it was a great t-shirt. Smith shouldn't apologize to anyone for interacting with everyday, normal Albertans. They vote too!

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

I agree with you, there is nothing wrong with the T-shirt and nothing homophobic about it. I think the reason that Danielle apologized is because the left wing MSM and left wing nuts would have made a big deal over nothing. It is just easier to apologize and have the issue disappear (remember the lake of fire) rather than having a manufactured controversy by the politically correct (and logically incorrect).

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

These people are simply trouble makers, they show up hoping to get a pic taken with a politician to stir up shyyte. Remember this guys face.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

DS is another typical gutless neocon liberal. Stands for nothing but economic issues, and lets the left dictate her takes. What a dissapointment

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.