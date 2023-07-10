A picture from the Calgary Stampede circulating on social media of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is being labelled as "controversial."
In the picture, Smith stands with a man who is wearing a shirt that says "Thank a straight person today for your existence."
The green shirt then pictures a symbol of a man and woman holding hands and said "Straight Pride."
Imagine being a young queer person in Alberta and seeing your Premier @ABDanielleSmith supporting shit like this
A second picture was shared on social media of the back of the shirt which read," Good people disobey bad laws."
"The premier didn't read his shirt and obviously doesn't agree with its message," press secretary Sam Blackett from the Premier's Office told the Western Standard on Monday.
"She has always been clear that she supports the LGBTQ+ community and will continue our work to make sure they feel safe in our province."
Straight Pride started trending on Monday on Twitter.
Users shared mixed opinions.
"I'm gay and have no issue with this at all. I'm more offended by your use of the slur: queer which tells me you are likely a radical socialist. You are a danger to western culture, especially to those of the original gay movement. Spreading hate was never our mission," one user tweeted.
We need straight pride month.
"This! Straight Pride is the equivalent of a kid who always gets attention going 'look at me! Look at me!' when someone else who never gets the spotlight has it on them. Be thankful you are represented every day," another user tweeted.
I think celebrating sexuality is ridiculous (why would anyone else care?) but if there's gay pride, then straight pride should also be allowed.
Others defended claims that the shirt was "homophobic."
"How exactly is Straight Pride homophobic? Nowhere does the shirt say anything about homosexuality. No, where," tweeted a user.
"We need straight pride month."
.@lizettendp , @AlbertaNDP Critic for Anti-Racism, Diversity and 2SLGBTQ+ Issues, made the following statement in response to Danielle Smith's claim she hadn't read the hateful message worn by supporter she posed for a photo with recently:
On Monday evening, the Alberta NDP Critic for Anti-Racism, Diversity and 2SLGBTQ+ Issues Lizette Tejada made a statement in response to Smith's claim that she hadn’t read the "hateful message" worn by a supporter she posed for a photo with recently.
"Danielle Smith has a long history of amplifying messages of hate and intolerance followed by recanting or feigning ignorance. We are seeing an alarming rise in hate-motivated assaults across Canada. Smith’s tacit approval of these messages emboldens those who commit violence," the statement read.
"In this one action - she is allowing the use of the Premier’s Office to promote hate. To make matters worse, she refuses to take responsibility for her own views, past statements and visible symbols of hate."
The Alberta NDP then claimed, "It’s impossible to believe that neither she nor anyone in her staff read the T-shirt worn by her supporter."
"Danielle Smith clearly had no problem with the hateful message she posed with," the Alberta NDP stated.
“I call on Danielle Smith to offer a real apology to the 2SLGBTQ+ community and a commitment to defend those in the community against the attacks they are facing.”
Want to bet he was an ND plant?
I really want to give DS the benefit of the doubt here, but I really dislike when politicians bend over backwards to apologize when they’ve done nothing wrong.
It is pearl-clutching time for the Woke Puritans.
Personally I prefer Proud member of a fringe minority with unacceptable views.
A set up comes to mind, regardless, it's a nothing burger.
Memo to Smith: Don't apologize, double down. Get right in the face of a reporter who asks the stupid question and say, "Did a woman give birth to you and are you embarrassed by that?
Your delusion or triggers are no one's responsibility only yours. Maybe you need to look in the mirror and deal with your mental health and quit blaming everyone else for your problems.
People need to get over themselves. how is this offensive. 8 billion on the earth all came from a female giving birth. That is a fact. But it is okay to walk up to a politician with your c*&k out and get a picture. I am so sick of this s$*t. Your sexuality is not an achievement, nor does it need to be celebrated. This shirt is no more offensive than what the LG HDTV crew do and get away with.
If you think Danielle is going to protect your children from LGBTQ groomers at school you are just kidding yourself. She hates social conservatives but she gets their vote because they are more afraid of the NDP. So, effectively, they have no representation in Alberta’s political process. Time to consider conservative alternatives to the UCP.
I thought it was a great t-shirt. Smith shouldn't apologize to anyone for interacting with everyday, normal Albertans. They vote too!
I agree with you, there is nothing wrong with the T-shirt and nothing homophobic about it. I think the reason that Danielle apologized is because the left wing MSM and left wing nuts would have made a big deal over nothing. It is just easier to apologize and have the issue disappear (remember the lake of fire) rather than having a manufactured controversy by the politically correct (and logically incorrect).
These people are simply trouble makers, they show up hoping to get a pic taken with a politician to stir up shyyte. Remember this guys face.
DS is another typical gutless neocon liberal. Stands for nothing but economic issues, and lets the left dictate her takes. What a dissapointment
