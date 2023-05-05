UCP leader Danielle Smith on Global News

 Photo Credit: Screen Capture

United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Danielle Smith made an appearance on Global News Calgary and Edmonton Friday morning and told them she hopes to put COVID-19 in the “rear view mirror.”

“I think that people want to look up. They want to look at all of the things that are going to be coming for Alberta,” Smith said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

fpenner
fpenner

Oh I’m sure she wants to put COVID in the rear view mirror after all the damage her slimy predecessor accomplished. 🤣🤣🤣

I’m part of a 3,000 person lawsuit against the provincial government for not having any legislation in place to protect people from employer vax policies. Smithy had better set up a fund for this.

