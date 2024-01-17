Alberta

SNOW DAY: BC’s Lower Mainland shuts down after dusting of snow; temps fall to -4C

Snow and sleet with temperatures of -4C brought Vancouver to a halt Wednesday.
Snow and sleet with temperatures of -4C brought Vancouver to a halt Wednesday.
