The Calgary Police Service (CPS) seized more than 90-kg of cocaine in one bust.
CPS took more cocaine off the streets in a single bust than they did in an entire year in 2022 with this haul. The police service's entire seizure for 2022 was nine-kg more than what was seized as a part of this investigation.
“We have seized more than 90 kilograms of cocaine and charged two men following a four-month investigation into an alleged drug trafficker who was operating in Calgary,” Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn of the CPS organized crime operations unit said.
That's almost 200 pounds of cocaine.
Rahn said in October 2022, CPS received information about an individual in Calgary who was believed to be involved in a cross-Canada drug trafficking operation.
“As a result, our Organized Crime and Offender Management Section began investigating and engaged a number of undercover and investigative resources from across the Calgary Police Service, as well as the Edmonton Police Service, Vancouver Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration,” Rahn said
“After an extensive investigation, on Feb. 17, and Feb. 18, 2023, we intercepted two vehicles that were travelling to Calgary from Vancouver.”
Police executed search warrants on the vehicles and discovered both vehicles were equipped with aftermarket hidden compartments that were welded into the vehicle frames and operated by relay switches and hydraulics.
A total of 90.77 kilograms of cocaine was seized from the hidden compartments, which has an estimated wholesale value of more than $5 million.
CPS also executed search warrants on a residence located in the 3800 block of Brentwood Road N.W. and a third vehicle associated with the residence. During the search, police seized a small amount of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as scales and packaging materials that are consistent with drug trafficking activity.
On Thursday, with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department, one man was arrested in Calgary and one man was arrested in Surrey.
Steven Christopher Fera, 45, of Calgary, and Jason Jamie Chan, 38, of Surrey, are charged with two counts each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
They will next appear in court on Friday, April 14.
“We believe these drugs were destined for communities across Canada and would’ve contributed to many of the issues impacting citizens today, including social disorder, addictions, overdoses and drug-related violence,” Rahn said.
“A seizure of this size significantly disrupts the operations of organized crime groups across Canada and serves as a warning to anyone involved in organized crime that we are targeting them.”
Anyone with information about illegal activity is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234.
(1) comment
Theyre going to get at least 6 months or time served. Do the crime no time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.