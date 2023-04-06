CPS bust coke
CPS file Photo

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) seized more than 90-kg of cocaine in one bust.

Calgary police

 

CPS took more cocaine off the streets in a single bust than they did in an entire year in 2022 with this haul. The police service's entire seizure for 2022 was nine-kg more than what was seized as a part of this investigation.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Craig R
Craig R

Theyre going to get at least 6 months or time served. Do the crime no time.

