Social justice activist says Calgary police charged him with stealing Canadian flag

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) arrested and charged sexual minority activist Shane Chick for his conduct when he was responding to an anti-gender ideology protest. “On November 14, 2023, Queer Organizer Shane Chick was arrested and charged with ‘Theft of a Canadian flag’ and ‘Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence’ during a counterprotest protecting Trans youth in May,” said Drag Me to the Street (DMTTS) in an Instagram post. .In May, Save Canada founder Josh Alexander and True Dominion Canada founder Nathaniel Pawlowski went to Western Canada High School to protest against gender ideology. A group of sexual minority activists formed a counterprotest. The anti-gender ideology protestors marched into the crowd of counterprotestors attempting to force their way through to get to the front of Western Canada where the counterprotestors had gathered. Attempts were made to block the protestors from speaking out against gender ideology. CPS were on site, yet it allowed the situation to escalate. DMTTS acknowledged a flagpole became a danger and was restrained by multiple counterprotestors, including Chick. He tossed it onto the grass away from the crowd so no one would slip during the conflict. CPS said Chick took the flag and put it in his pocket. Photos and videos after the incident show his empty pockets and an open, empty shoulder bag. The disguise charge is over him wearing an N95 mask. While COVID-19 is going around, the air quality level for that day was rated at the highest level from the extensive forest fires and masks were recommended. CPS ordered Chick to leave gatherings or protests when requested and is prohibited from wearing face coverings at them. DMTTS accused it of “attempting to intimidate and silence organizers for challenging the current status quo.” It concluded by saying he is “a non-binary Queer advocate that has organized many of the drag show/story time defences and counterprotests aimed at combatting the rise of anti-queer hate this past year.” “They also regularly support other protests and calls to action from all marginalized communities,” it said. “Being loud and assertive for liberation, speaking out against all systems of oppression, including police brutality, have put a target on Shane’s back.” Alexander was taken into custody by CPS after he was involved in the confrontation with pro-sexual minority counterprotestors outside Western Canada in May. READ MORE: UPDATED: Josh Alexander arrested in Calgary after fight breaks out at protestA counterprotestor started pushing Alexander outside Western Canada. He moved his way through the crowd, but a person blocked him. He went around an activist, but others started to push him.CPS could not be reached for comment in time for publication.