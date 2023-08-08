Mayor Amarjeet Sohi responds to dropeed bid for games

 Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he was truly excited to unite people worldwide in a celebration of sport and culture, but now that event won't ever happen.

Recently, Sohi said he was informed directly of the Government of Alberta’s decision to not continue with a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

Alterego64
Alterego64

Sohi reminds me of Nenshi...we are lucky to be rid of that clown....now to be rid of the Nenshi in a dress.....

all 3 are complete clowns with zero clue how to balance a budget

grandview.67
grandview.67

The mayor's glowing praise of Edmonton's sporting community just doesn't seem to fit well with the football and hockey teams.

PersonOne
PersonOne

He had to say this so it did not look like he supported this idea. Fact is most Albertans dont want it, and in fact it only allows special interest sports groups to access taxpayer dollars. Great for them, but not what taxpayers need at the moment.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So Hi hasn’t met someone else’s dollar he doesn’t want to spend, it in their Liberal blood. He doesn’t care that most Albertans don’t want to have F all to do with this, he was looking forward to using billions of dollars of Albertans money that we don’t have, so he could build a monument to himself. This is what Liberals do, waste other peoples money.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I for one don't care about what Sohi wants...

