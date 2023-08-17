Mayor Amarjeet Sohi

 Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is blasting the Alberta NDP after it urged him to speak out publicly against the provincial moratorium on renewable energy.

"I am at a loss to understand why deputy leader Sarah Hoffman would send out this media advisory without once talking to me, my office or our administration," Sohi said on Wednesday.

(9) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Sochi and Gondek are losing support big time by the people of Edmonton and Calgary. Even though they are both just puppets of the WEF, they appear to not want to lose even more support. Gondek has even lost her support from the Muslim community in NE Calgary. Her support of tranny story hour will end her political career and her reputation in Calgary. Once Gondek retires she will need to move to another province. She has 24 hour security at her house now because she is disliked so much in Calgary.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Idiot NDPers. There is no “fight”. Smith has a majority government and can tell them to pound sand.

Mila
Mila

I wonder if Gondek and Sohi were more upset at the fact that the publication was made by NDP prior to any discussions with them (i.e. "without once talking to me, my office or our administration"). Once the dust settles, I expect both Gondek and Sohi to support the NDP.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nailed it Mila.

guest356
guest356

Given it is the NDP Liberals who put us on this unsustainable path of increasing energy costs and then, we the taxpayers had to cover their litigation outcomes because they screwed up so badly. Now, in the absence of any alternative to tax and spend and their NDP Liberal leader, sycophant Singh providing no alternatives, they desperately rail at others to join their histrionics. They are eating their young at the moment these NDP Liberal inept. Sad to see but not unexpected.

D&J
D&J

The ndp is a large part of the problem never a solution. This ndp/lib provincial/national socialist insanity needs to stop. Vote them both out before we have nothing that can be fixed.

guest435
guest435

Hoffman sounds hungry get her a hot dog so she shuts up. Also there is no such thing as low cost renewable energy.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Strange that they didn't, maybe they understand the difference between municipal and provincial authorities, but somehow I doubt it.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, the NDP is so full of themselves they think the cities will follow them blindly over the cliff. I literally have no respect for Gondek or Sohi, but even less respect for Notley or her group of communists. Tge NDP expected the cities to bark when told to, but have been slapped bS k for the time being by these two. It’s a cat fight between socialists and Communists, lol.

