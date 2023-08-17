City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is blasting the Alberta NDP after it urged him to speak out publicly against the provincial moratorium on renewable energy.
"I am at a loss to understand why deputy leader Sarah Hoffman would send out this media advisory without once talking to me, my office or our administration," Sohi said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Alberta NDP called on Sohi and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, to comment on the UCP government's policy on renewable energy development.
In two letters released Wednesday, NDP deputy leader Sarah Hoffman said Sohi and Gondek and their cities need to join the Alberta NDP demands the UCP government’s temporary pause on new wind and solar projects be lifted.
“Both cities own utility companies that are directly impacted by this ban. Both cities are home to more than a million Albertans who will have to pay more on their power bills,” Hoffman said in a press conference.
The Alberta NDP also released a statement calling on “Alberta’s two largest cities to join the fight against the UCP’s ban.”
“Danielle Smith sabotaged more than a dozen low-cost, low-emission power stations, just as Albertans are facing unprecedented energy prices and an unprecedented wildfire season," the Alberta NDP said.
In a statement to Postmedia, Sohi said he asked city administration last week to do an analysis of how the provincial ban might impact the city’s two power purchase agreements for renewable electricity.
“Once that analysis is completed, we will directly communicate with the province and the Alberta Utilities Commission,” Sohi told Postmedia in a statement.
Sohi claimed the City of Edmonton takes its climate responsibility "very seriously."
“In our most recent budget, City Council made historic investments into our climate priorities such as $16 million for our Energy Transition Strategy, $53 million to energy retrofit City facilities, and $34.5 million supporting a District Energy Network Strategy and Nodes," Sohi said.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said told the Alberta NDP "Respectfully, MLA Ceci - we have stepped up."
"We are in talks with industry experts & regional partners to establish a path forward," Gondek said.
"We want to propose regulations that would accommodate a sustainable & affordable energy future. Feel free to speak directly with us in future."
The NDP said Alberta Premier Smith stopped the approval of at least 12 renewable energy projects within the province.
The UCP government announced the moratorium on renewable projects on Aug. 3.
“The premier’s justifications for the move have been both nonsensical and dishonest,” Hoffman said.
“She has attempted to blame the federal government, the Alberta Utility Regulator, the Alberta Electricity Systems Operator and the Rural Municipalities of Alberta.”
(9) comments
Sochi and Gondek are losing support big time by the people of Edmonton and Calgary. Even though they are both just puppets of the WEF, they appear to not want to lose even more support. Gondek has even lost her support from the Muslim community in NE Calgary. Her support of tranny story hour will end her political career and her reputation in Calgary. Once Gondek retires she will need to move to another province. She has 24 hour security at her house now because she is disliked so much in Calgary.
Idiot NDPers. There is no “fight”. Smith has a majority government and can tell them to pound sand.
I wonder if Gondek and Sohi were more upset at the fact that the publication was made by NDP prior to any discussions with them (i.e. "without once talking to me, my office or our administration"). Once the dust settles, I expect both Gondek and Sohi to support the NDP.
Nailed it Mila.
Given it is the NDP Liberals who put us on this unsustainable path of increasing energy costs and then, we the taxpayers had to cover their litigation outcomes because they screwed up so badly. Now, in the absence of any alternative to tax and spend and their NDP Liberal leader, sycophant Singh providing no alternatives, they desperately rail at others to join their histrionics. They are eating their young at the moment these NDP Liberal inept. Sad to see but not unexpected.
The ndp is a large part of the problem never a solution. This ndp/lib provincial/national socialist insanity needs to stop. Vote them both out before we have nothing that can be fixed.
Hoffman sounds hungry get her a hot dog so she shuts up. Also there is no such thing as low cost renewable energy.
Strange that they didn't, maybe they understand the difference between municipal and provincial authorities, but somehow I doubt it.
Haha, the NDP is so full of themselves they think the cities will follow them blindly over the cliff. I literally have no respect for Gondek or Sohi, but even less respect for Notley or her group of communists. Tge NDP expected the cities to bark when told to, but have been slapped bS k for the time being by these two. It’s a cat fight between socialists and Communists, lol.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.