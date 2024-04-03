Sohi says Edmonton financial challenges stem from Alberta government underfunding

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi confirmed his city, like other Alberta municipalities, is struggling with pressures from inflation, unprecedented population growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Sohi said the City of Edmonton has taken a measured approach to tackle its financial challenges. “It is important for both you and the public to know that the City of Edmonton remains compliant with our guiding legislation in all aspects of our operations, including with our financial policies which are well within the legislated limits,” said Sohi in a Tuesday letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “The current financial challenges we and all municipalities across Alberta face are contributed to by the lack of consistent and equitable support from both the Provincial and Federal government.”He said provincial cuts and downloading affect every municipality in Alberta. For example, provincial funding for local infrastructure dropped from about $424 per Albertan in 2011 to about $154 in 2024 — all while demands for municipal infrastructure continue to grow.Edmonton’s geographical location and status as a service hub for a larger regional population and for northern Alberta means it bears a disproportionate impact of these provincial policies or budgetary decisions. Sohi acknowledged many of these decisions “could be reconsidered or reinstated immediately, offering much needed relief to the property tax burden that Edmontonians could be facing this year in the context of a global affordability crisis.” As he has stated in previous communications, provincial funding decisions have a disproportionate impact on Edmonton. He pointed out many issues have been outstanding for decades. Some of the requests he made to alleviate financial challenges were reinstating the Grant in Place of Tax Program retroactively to 2019, revisiting the Local Government Fiscal Framework funding formula to address the growing infrastructure deficit occurring within municipalities and reinstating funding amounts to what was received per capita in 2011, and reconsidering allocations to ensure grants reflect service responsibilities of large municipalities.Sohi said in his letter Edmonton’s distinct circumstances and the current funding formulas “mean Alberta’s capital city is not receiving appropriate or equitable funding to support our rapidly growing municipality.”“I would value the opportunity to meet with you and discuss Alberta’s financial situation and how to work together to support Edmontonians,” he said. Smith said on March 27 it was up to the City of Edmonton to decide on whether or not it needs assistance. READ MORE: UPDATED: Smith confirms Alberta government open to taking over Edmonton city council“We’ve had a number of reports that do have us concerned,” said Smith. “We stand by ready to assist if they would like to ask us for assistance.”