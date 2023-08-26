Sheila Annette Lewis

Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis passed away on Thursday after being denied an organ transplant over her vaccine status, and her son would like to thank everyone for their kindness during his mom's fight to stay alive.

"Freedom of choice!!! I thank everyone for being so loving and helpful to my mother," Kyle Lewis said Saturday.

