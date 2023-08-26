Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis passed away on Thursday after being denied an organ transplant over her vaccine status, and her son would like to thank everyone for their kindness during his mom's fight to stay alive.
"Freedom of choice!!! I thank everyone for being so loving and helpful to my mother," Kyle Lewis said Saturday.
"So many fought so hard to save her, but yet the force was just not enough! She was such a beautiful person inside and out, she didn't have a bad bone in her body."
On Thursday, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said Lewis had passed away.
“Justice delayed is often justice denied,” tweeted the JCCF on Thursday.
“The decision to remove Ms. Lewis from the transplant list over her COVID vaccination status may have cost Ms. Lewis her life.”
Lewis filed a court application to the Supreme Court of Canada in January, asking it to hear her case against a vaccine mandate for organ transplant patients.
Now, her son says he has gained his mother's strength to continue on.
"There aren't many people like her in the world anymore she was an unstoppable/unbelievable mother and wife, it kills me to know that all she wanted was life and to see her family grow and protect them," Lewis said.
"She just didn't get the chance 'cause they know she's powerful! The way she told me she loved me was heartbreaking before they put her on life support. She was so scared and weak and I could tell in her face she would miss me I'll never forget it... She's an extremely strong woman."
Lewis said he had never seen his mom cry.
"She was gonna continue to fight for this country, now it's our turn, at least for her anyways," Lewis said.
"I have learnt a lot out of this experience, as we have all. I hope the best for everyone in this country 'Do Not Fear Anything, Bring Peace To Your Mind & Fight For Freedom'. We need to stand up for this country and I'm nowhere near dead, so let it begin!"
Lewis said it was his mother's dying wish to continue her fight for the unvaccinated in Canada.
"As my mother was doing the same I was requested to continue upon death. My mother may not be here but upon her death, I felt like I've gained her strength So pick an issue and a lawyer and pursue it."
