Sport Chek is leaving downtown Edmonton

Kirk originally said the ECC’s ownership group is reluctant to invest more money in the downtown area because of “significant security issues.” He released the new statement a day later.

 Western Standard Photo

Another business in downtown Edmonton says it has had enough.

Sport Chek has announced it’s closing its store in Edmonton City Centre (ECC) in March because of ongoing safety issues.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

guest310
guest310

I personally haven't been downtown shopping in about 2 years, why would one, costly parking, unsafe transit system, derelicts everywhere. It's a no-go for me.

Report
PersonOne
PersonOne

If they dont get a handle on this soon, it will be monumental task to control.

Report

