Another business in downtown Edmonton says it has had enough.
Sport Chek has announced it’s closing its store in Edmonton City Centre (ECC) in March because of ongoing safety issues.
“Continued investment to upgrade and improve Edmonton City Centre, maintain a first-class shopping centre for our tenants and guests, and attract new and exciting retailers and businesses remains a priority, the mall’s general manager Sean Kirk said in a clarifying statement.
"When the ownership group invested in Edmonton City Centre in 2019, they had the full intention of adding more density to the existing site that could include residential towers and additional commercial spaces. However, due to many factors, including safety in downtown, any expansion plans have been delayed until downtown market conditions improve.”
Kirk originally said the ECC’s ownership group is reluctant to invest more money in the downtown area because of “significant security issues.” He released the new statement a day later.
On Thursday, the city received $4 million from the province to improve the downtown.
The UCP government is spending in Edmonton’s downtown to support projects it says will create an exciting place to live and work.
"Alberta’s government is committed to Edmonton’s prosperity. This includes the creation of a cabinet task force to tackle Edmonton social issues, and ongoing investments to improve access to addiction services and address homelessness," the UCP government stated.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took to Twitter over the weekend to comment on pictures posted by the Western Standard of the continued chaos that plagues the Edmonton transit system and the downtown sector of the city.
In recent months, some say the homeless and drug addicts have taken over the system, downtown streets and local malls causing disorder and apparent confusion.
“Downtown Edmonton is the heart of our city. It is a place where commerce, diversity and creativity flourish," Amarjeet Sohi, mayor of the City of Edmonton said.
The UCP government noted that the City of Edmonton is using the recent funding to celebrate its downtown core as an attractive destination through activities like live events, branding and promotion, graffiti removal, and enhanced cleaning and snow removal. It is also supporting the Edmonton Downtown Business Association’s program to help downtown retailers with marketing, start-up expenses and contracting consultants.
"It’s a place for everyone to gather to celebrate, share ideas, learn, trade and innovate. This welcome investment will help enhance the vibrancy and liveability of our downtown, which is critical to attracting highly skilled talent and new capital to Edmonton," Sohi said.
Addiction, homelessness and public safety issues affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit as residents outcried on social media for leaders to address these issues.
With the latest anchor store pulling out, it leaves residents pondering, which business will be next to say they have had enough with the drug problem which has taken over the downtown sector.
(2) comments
I personally haven't been downtown shopping in about 2 years, why would one, costly parking, unsafe transit system, derelicts everywhere. It's a no-go for me.
If they dont get a handle on this soon, it will be monumental task to control.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.