Sportsnet commentator jokes about Flames scoring with Nickelback puns

Sportsnet analyst Kevin Bieksa ranted about Calgary Flames player AJ Greer succeeding in the Heritage Classic by referencing Nickelback songs. “One of those guys that brings a ton of compete,” said Bieksa in a Sunday video. “He’s only got six minutes tonight, but he’s had his impact all over the game.”.Flames player MacKenzie Weegar brought the puck up the zone. Bieksa used the first Nickelback reference by saying Greer is “one of those burn it to the ground type of players.” As Greer tries to get to the net, Bieksa said he is using his body. He called for people to look at this photograph, referencing the song of the same name by Nickelback. Greer was able to get into an area with four other players. Since he was committed to scoring, Bieksa acknowledged he was playing like today was his last day, quoting another Nickelback song. He concluded by asking if his panellists noticed he used three Nickelback songs. “Nobody picked up on any of it,” he said. Lethbridge Hurricanes play-by-play commentator Dustin Forbes said this rant was funny. “The best,” said Forbes..Awful Announcing associate editor Ken Fang said Bieksa was being hysterical. “Stop it, @kbieksa3,” said Fang..The Heritage Classic saw shirtless overalls in frigid temperatures, the return of Edmonton Oilers player Connor McDavid and Nickelback perform on Sunday. With the Flames and Oilers each in desperate need of a win to kickstart a slow start to the season, the Oilers were indeed rock stars and pulled out a 5-2 win in a special edition of the Battle of Alberta in front of 55,411 fans at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. It was a major day almost 20 years after the original Heritage Classic was played in Edmonton, as fans spent the day enjoying the game played outdoors— the same way so many Canadians grew up playing.