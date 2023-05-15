Alberta’s wildfire crisis is spreading to neighbouring provinces after authorities in British Columbia and the NWT issued evacuation orders due to “immediate danger” to life and safety.

On the weekend the Peace River Regional District — which encompasses a vast area from Fort St. John to Dawson Creek — issued a pair of evacuation orders in Stoddart Creek and the Tommy Lakes regions. Under the order: “YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY!” it said in a release. 

Peace river evacuation area

Alberta wildfire smoke

Alberta wildfire smoke reaches the East Coast and Maritimes.
Hay River fires

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

