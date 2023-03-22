According to Leo Tolstoy “spring is the time of plans and projects,” and in Alberta that can only mean one thing —an election is coming.
For the governing UCP it means shoring up its rural base by more than provincial regional development grants for rural municipalities.
Jobs Minister Brian Jean was in Edmonton Wednesday to hand out $1.13 million in funding for regional economic development alliances (REDAs) to support economic growth and diversification through rural municipalities. In prepared remarks Jean touted what he termed a “renewed Alberta advantage” to promote long-term growth.
A total of $1.125 million was allocated to REDAs in the provincial budget, an increase of $675,000 from $450,000 in previous years. The nine REDAs are independent, non-profit organizations made up of member municipalities and regional stakeholders who work to promote long-term economic development plans. Jean said the additional funding will support tailored solutions to their area’s specific economic requirements.
These may take the form of investment attraction, industry diversification, labour attraction and retention and economic development planning, the government said in a news release. Jean said those included everything from telecommunications and internet infrastructure to lending support for new ventures such as apiaries, canola crushing facilities and microbreweries.
For example, the Palliser Economic Partnership REDA in southeastern Alberta supported the development of investment-ready agricultural projects. The Central Alberta Economic Partnership REDA commissioned a workforce development strategy to attract and retain skilled labour.
“Each area has its own specific needs and goals, and this additional support will increase their ability to develop local solutions to economic needs while supporting the improvements that their region needs,” Jean said.
“Increasing funding for REDAs means municipal leaders and local businesses will have a greater capacity to attract investment, grow our rural economy and solve local challenges,” added Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Nate Horner.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
