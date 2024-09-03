St. Albert RCMP investigating drive-by shooting targetting teens

St. Albert RCMP are investigating a shooting that saw three teens shot at while they were inside a vehicle on Sunday. On Monday at 12:51 a.m., St. Albert RCMP received a report of a shooting on Hunchak Way in St. Albert, according to a Monday press release. Upon arrival, Alberta RCMP said emergency crews tended to a 17-year-old boy that was shot. The boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other occupants in the vehicle — a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy — were taken to hospital with minor injuries.The RCMP said the investigation has indicated the youth were in a vehicle on Grovesner Blvd. As they were leaving, it said they had a brief confrontation with the suspect vehicle described as a white van with tinted windows. After the confrontation, the van followed the teens to the intersection of Levasseur Rd. and Grandin Rd. The van pulled up next to the teens and gunshots were heard.The suspect vehicle fled the area west on Levasseur. While the suspect went west, the victims drove onto Hunchak where they waited for emergency services. Although RCMP have started to solicit area residents for video footage, it asked all those with surveillance cameras to go to between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. and examine them. Anyone with information about this incident or suspects is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at (780) 458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.St. Albert resident Erin Askewe confirmed her daughter Kayte, her boyfriend Zack, and another friend were shot. “They pulled up to a red light and an older white male driving a white minivan or SUV and had been following them for a short distance got out of his vehicle and shot them with a shot gun at close range,” said Erin. “Her boyfriend took two direct shots to the back and Kayte has shot pellets in her head.”.While Kayte and Zack are going to be fine physically, Erin said their battle is starting mentally. Since her fight or flight kicked in as she was ducking bullets, she hit the gas, got into a neighbourhood, and pulled up to a home that had adults on the driveway and had them call an ambulance before collapsing from shock..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.