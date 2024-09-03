Alberta

St. Albert RCMP investigating drive-by shooting targetting teens

A 17-year-old boy suffered from bullet wounds after being shot at in St. Albert.
A 17-year-old boy suffered from bullet wounds after being shot at in St. Albert. Courtesy Erin Askewe/Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Shooting
Alberta Rcmp
Crime Stoppers
Hospital
Investigation
Vehicles
Confrontation
Vehicle
St Albert RCMP
Erin Askewe

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news