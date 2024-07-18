Starlink reaches more than 400,000 Canadians with high-speed internet

SpaceX’s high-speed internet service Starlink is continuing its expansion across Canada. At the moment, Starlink said it is providing high-speed internet to more than 400,000 Canadians. “Starlink is now providing high-speed internet to more than 400k active Canadian customers, connecting ~3% of homes across the country!” tweeted Starlink on Wednesday..Starlink was commenting on Iglen Studios saying it travelled 4,000 kilometres over four Eastern Canadian provinces emissions free and connected to the stars. “Thanks @Starlink @Tesla @lancecampers,” said Iglen Studios. .Canadian architect Chansoo Byeon thanked Starlink for disrupting the Rogers and Bell duopoly in Canada. “They have been leeching Canadians for decades,” said Byeon. .DNEG Vancouver CG Environments Supervisor Daniel Anton Fernandez pointed out the price for Starlink in Canada is high compared to other countries. “One hundred forty dollars in West Coast of Canada vs 29€ in Spain,” said Fernandez. “Telus and Shaw still have better prices.”.The Alberta government said in November customers in three rural counties will be eligible to sign up for Starlink’s internet effective 2024. READ MORE: Starlink satellite internet coming to AlbertaUp until March, people and businesses in County of Forty Mile, County of Warner No. 5, and Cardston County could apply to be part of the pilot project, where they would test its use. The Alberta government would chip in $1,000 per eligible household to cover the cost of the hardware.