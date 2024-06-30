Statistics Canada says population could hit 62.8 million residents by 2073

Canada’s population will continue to grow over the coming decades to reach between 47.1 million and 87.2 million people in 2073, according to a study conducted by Statistics Canada. In the medium-growth scenario, the Canadian population would reach 62.8 million people in 2073, according to the study. From an average of 1.12% growth over the last 30 years, Statistics Canada said the annual population growth would decrease to reach 0.79% by 2073 in the medium-growth scenario. In comparison, it pointed out this rate would increase to 1.59% in the high-growth scenario and would decrease to 0.07% in the low-growth scenario. In all scenarios, immigration would be the key driver of population growth in Canada, continuing a trend observed since the beginning of the 1990s. Natural increase would play a marginal role because of the anticipated rise in the number of deaths due to Canada's aging population and a low fertility rate. Statistics Canada went on to say the share of seniors within the total population would increase from 18.9% in 2023 to between 21.9% and 32.3% in 2073. However, it said the growth in the proportion of seniors would be less substantive after 2030 when all Baby Boomers will have reached this age range. The share of children within Canada's population has decreased by a large margin since 1962 after hitting 34%. While the share of children was 15.4% in 2023, it would decrease in all projection scenarios, with the exception of the slow-aging and high-growth scenario. The average age of Canada’s population would reach between 42.6 years (slow-aging scenario) and 50.1 years (fast-aging scenario) in 2073 — up from 41.6 years in 2023.If current trends last over the long term, Statistics Canada said the population weight east of Ontario would continue to fall in all projection scenarios. The populations of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Quebec would continue to decrease as a share of Canada's total population between 2023 and 2048 in almost all scenarios. Meanwhile, the demographic share of Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia would increase in all scenarios.Ontario and Quebec would remain as the most populous provinces in Canada over the next 25 years in all projection scenarios. The Canadian government said in 2022 it will increase the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of bringing in 500,000 people in 2025.READ MORE: Ottawa to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2030That was up from the 405,000 immigrants who came to Canada in 2021 and the 465,000 expected to arrive in 2023. The plan — revealed by former immigration minister Sean Fraser — emphasized bringing in immigrants based on their work skills and experience.