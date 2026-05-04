Stay Free Alberta claim over 301k Albertans signed their Alberta independence petition

EDMONTON — Stay Free Alberta CEO Mitch Syvelstre told Albertans that his group had secured 301,620 signatures on its petition calling for an Alberta independence referendum as he turned in completed sheets to Elections Alberta officials on Monday. Though unofficial, Stay Free Alberta's total would exceed the required 177,732 signatures to trigger a referendum by 123,888, and Sylvestre says it is because of the hard work of all the canvassers and volunteers who helped them reach their final number. "You guys got us here," Sylestre told a crowd of supporters prior to handing in the sheets. "Understand how important you are and how important you're going to be."Updates to come...