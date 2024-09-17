STICKER SHOCK: Calgary unveils subsidies for EV chargers in multi-residential buildings

In a bid to broaden out EV charging infrastructure to renters, the city of Calgary is launching a new pilot program aimed at facilitating the installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in multi-residential buildings. As of September 24, the city will provide up to $4,000 to residents of condos, apartments, and other shared housing types to develop customized installation plans for EV chargers.That’s even though professionally installed home EV units can be had for as little as $500 depending on capacity according to Calgary-based Evalence, which installs them. Indeed, a quick search shows a basic hard-wired unit can be had at The Home Depot for $600..Nonetheless, the city said in a news release that ChargeYYC is part of the city's broader strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for the future of mobility. The program seeks to address the challenge faced by many residents of multi-unit buildings who wish to own electric vehicles but currently lack access to at-home charging facilities.“By helping remove barriers to EV charger installations, we hope to support the increasing number of Calgarians choosing electric vehicles,” said Mariam Bello, the city’s Mobility Policy Engineer. “This pilot program will also help us refine future policies on EV charging.”Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the program, some critics question whether this initiative will sufficiently address the needs of all residents in multi-residential buildings. The program's first phase focuses solely on funding for planning the installation of EV chargers, with actual installation incentives expected to come in a subsequent phase starting in 2025..Claire Beckstead, the city’s Leader of Community Energy, acknowledged that at-home charging access is a significant hurdle for those living in multi-residential units. “ChargeYYC is designed to tackle the unique challenges faced by these residents,” she said. “However, the program’s effectiveness will largely depend on how well it can transition from planning to actual installation.”With motor vehicles contributing 33% of Calgary’s annual greenhouse gas emissions, the ChargeYYC initiative aligns with the city's climate strategy, which aims to support a shift towards low or zero-emission vehicles. Yet, the program’s reliance on a phased approach and the uncertainty around the extent of future funding for installations may leave some residents questioning how soon they will see tangible results.A lack of EV charging infrastructure has been identified as one of the biggest barriers for new EV entrants, especially among those who don’t have access to home chargers. As the city prepares for the next phase of the ChargeYYC program, it remains to be seen whether the pilot will adequately meet the diverse needs of Calgarians living in multi-residential buildings or effectively contribute to Calgary's climate goals..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.