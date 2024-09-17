Alberta

STICKER SHOCK: Calgary unveils subsidies for EV chargers in multi-residential buildings

As of next week, Calgary residents in multi-family homes will be eligible for up to $4,000 in grants to buy and install EV chargers.
Ev
City Of Calgary
Clean Energy Infrastructure
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
auto subsidies
Charging infrastructure

