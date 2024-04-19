STORMY SKIES: Smith says she disapproves of Calgary’s new slogan

Calgary Economic Development (CED) spent $4.8 million to come up with a new slogan to replace 'Be Part of the Energy.'The new slogan, 'Blue Sky City', has not curried favour from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Smith said she thought 'Be Part of the Energy, was fine. This is because 'Be Part of the Energy' reflects the energy sector and conveys Calgary’s vibrancy. “And let’s remember energy in all its forms are needed to fuel everything, including the tech industry, which needs artificial intelligence and data banks and all that computer programming and data management supported by energy,” said Smith at a Thursday press conference. “So I know that Calgary has an interest in attracting from across the spector.” Smith pointed out that 'Blue Sky City' can be anywhere, adding 'Be Part of the Energy' “actually says something about the character and nature of Calgary.” If people are embarrassed by it, she said that is disappointing. She added she is not embarrassed about it. When she goes around the world, she said she loves she can talk about Alberta being an energy superpower and having a diversified economy. She called for the CED to get better arguments to respond to criticism. She said it should not impair the ability of Alberta to attract people. Two hundred thousand people came to Alberta in 2023 and many of them went to Calgary. Smith followed up by saying no investors have approached her about not wanting to spend money in Calgary because of Be Part of the Energy. “Not once yet,” she said. CED said on Wednesday it would be touting Calgary as the Blue Sky City. READ MORE: GREAT BLUE YONDER: Calgary unveils new slogan focussing on sunny waysThe City of Calgary’s official colours are red and white. It said the rebranding was the result of more than two years of consultations with 129 organizations across 26 economic sectors in Calgary, including the Calgary Stampede, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Calgary Arts Development and Tourism Calgary.