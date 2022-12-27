A Tesla Model S owner is claiming the electric vehicle failed to charge in sub-freezing temperatures.
TikTok user Domenick Nati (Domnatishow) posted a short video of the incident.
A Tesla Model S owner is claiming the electric vehicle failed to charge in sub-freezing temperatures.
TikTok user Domenick Nati (Domnatishow) posted a short video of the incident.
In the post, he complains that his Tesla won’t charge in the cold.
The 44-year-old radio presenter, from Lynchburg in eastern Virginia, told Insider it was 19 degrees (minus 7C) when he plugged his Tesla S into a supercharger on Friday, as his battery was down to 40%.
"Two hours went by and not much changed," he said.
"It was very slow and the numbers got lower as the temperature dropped. Eventually, it stopped charging altogether."
According to Insider, on the afternoon of Christmas Eve, Nati decided to drive to another Tesla supercharger.
"Battery is heating – Keep charge cable inserted," Nati said the screen showed at 1:11 p.m. However, the battery range still hadn't increased an hour later.
"I have no other vehicle so I decided to see if it just needed more time. Hours went by and with only 19 miles left to empty, I chose to leave the car plugged in and get a ride back to my house," he said.
After he returned home, Nati left the car charging for the next 15 hours but still got no change.
He then decided to cancel his Christmas plans because he wasn't able to book an Uber or Lyft.
"There are none working in my area," Nati told Insider.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith continues to be outspoken when it comes to a plan to outlaw cars that run on oil and gas in Canada.
Smith took to social media recently to express her concerns and said she will protect Alberta from Electric Vehicles (EVs).
READ MORE: Smith: I'll protect Alberta from EVs
"It will also cost billions of your taxes to upgrade the grid in a very short period of time, increasing your electricity costs and potentially impacting grid stability," Smith said.
By 2030, the mandate will hit 60% of all sales and by 2035, every passenger vehicle sold in Canada will need to be electric.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
He calls that cold, which to those in Virginia it is, but what about people trying to drive an EV in Canada? Electric cars never seem to disappoint with problems, car refuses to charge, chargers don't work, vehicles can't tow, heating shuts down in -30C temperatures, winter ranges are horrible. Yet Little Potato wants Canadians to switch to EVs and power the grid by wind, solar and Unicorn farts. All while forgetting the billions needing to be spent upgrading the power grid and buying EVs. EVs don't work and will never work, except in the imaginations of environmental idiots.
This is why Trudeau doesn't drive an EV! And has someone else warm up his Gas Guzzling Suburban!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.