tesla wont charge on xmas eve

"Battery is heating – Keep charge cable inserted," Nati said the screen showed at 1:11 p.m. However, the battery range still hadn't increased an hour later.

 Domenick Nati

A Tesla Model S owner is claiming the electric vehicle failed to charge in sub-freezing temperatures.

TikTok user Domenick Nati (Domnatishow) posted a short video of the incident.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

rianc
rianc

He calls that cold, which to those in Virginia it is, but what about people trying to drive an EV in Canada? Electric cars never seem to disappoint with problems, car refuses to charge, chargers don't work, vehicles can't tow, heating shuts down in -30C temperatures, winter ranges are horrible. Yet Little Potato wants Canadians to switch to EVs and power the grid by wind, solar and Unicorn farts. All while forgetting the billions needing to be spent upgrading the power grid and buying EVs. EVs don't work and will never work, except in the imaginations of environmental idiots.

Report Add Reply
Clash
Clash

This is why Trudeau doesn't drive an EV! And has someone else warm up his Gas Guzzling Suburban!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.