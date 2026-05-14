Alberta

Strathmore rejects proposed ban on Pride crosswalks

Strathmore, Alta., council voted to defeat Coun. Brent Wiley’s motion to remove non-standard symbols from roads and flags.
The Strathmore Municipal Building is seen in a photo from June 2021.
The Strathmore Municipal Building is seen in a photo from June 2021.(Supplied/Google Maps)
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Western Standard
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