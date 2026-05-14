Strathmore rejects proposed ban on Pride crosswalks

The Town of Strathmore council voted to defeat Coun. Brent Wiley’s motion to remove non-standard symbols from roads and flags following an emotional debate.Council chambers were packed last Wednesday with residents both supporting and opposing the proposal, which had also been rejected by the town’s previous council.CTV reported several residents spoke against the motion, arguing that symbols such as Pride crosswalks help people feel represented and welcome in the community.“Every rule about what can and cannot be displayed sends a message about who belongs, who is welcome, and who we choose to erase from view,” said Peter Jenner, a Strathmore resident who spoke before council during the debate.Jenner described to council the lack of a “legal standard” used to describe crosswalks in Alberta, with common road safety markings largely being habitual as opposed to mandated..Residents pointed out that symbols connected to Christmas and local hockey teams are commonly displayed publicly, while symbols celebrating Filipino culture, Diwali, Hanukkah, and Ramadan are far less visible. Permanent displays in Strathmore, including the First Nations healing garden and the Lead by Example monument, were also mentioned during the discussion.The town received nearly 70 notices from the public referencing the bylaw prior to its discussion in council chambers. These included both letters of support and opposition to the proposal, though the majority were noted to be against.The local Pride crosswalk was funded by and painted by members of the local community such as Skatemore Girls, and aside from petitioning for approval to create the markings, did not require time or monetary investment from the town to produce..Coun. Brent Wiley previously opposed the creation of the crosswalk when the issue first came before council, arguing at the time that allowing such public displays could contribute to social division and promote Marxist ideology.CTV reported that since his introduction of the notice of motion, he has experienced a wave of threats, insults, and degradation of his public reputation.“The intensity of the personal attacks on me over the last number of weeks is the most compelling evidence I can offer as to exactly why this bylaw is needed,” he stated. “There is a clear division in our community and that by picking a side on any given contentious debate, we are giving residents the impression that this issue is a zero-sum game and that we council are picking the winners and losers.”.Wiley described the motion as a “peace treaty,” saying the town should avoid taking positions on issues involving support for or opposition to specific cultures and identities.Mayor Pat Fule strongly opposed the motion, focusing in part on its potential impact on the local Legion branch. He said the proposal could prevent displays honouring veterans and military members, including Remembrance-themed crosswalks.Fule also expressed concern the bylaw could hurt Strathmore’s reputation and discourage businesses, investors, and professionals from moving to the community.The resulting 4-3 vote defeating the motion saw Mayor Fule, Coun. Langmaid, Coun. Wegener and Coun. James Chisholm voting against, while Coun. Wiley, Coun. Hyde and Coun. Brown voted in favour.