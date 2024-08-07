Strathmore RCMP reveal suspect vehicle in fatal shooting, no suspect details given

Strathmore RCMP has identified a white 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with teal aftermarket rims and bulletshell-shaped lug nuts as involved in the investigation into an area shooting that left one man dead and another wounded. While a suspect vehicle has been identified, no details on the suspects came out. With this pickup truck, Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander Mark Wielgosz said it was stolen in Calgary on Monday at 5:55 a.m. “We’re seeking the public’s assistance to identify any video footage of this vehicle or the subjects that were in at the time of its theft up until the original shooting in the Strathmore area at approximately August 6 at 12 p.m.,” said Wielgosz at a Wednesday press conference. “I do not have information to share with descriptors of the occupants.”.Wielgosz said that information will be shared as soon as it becomes available. He added the vehicle is distinct with its aftermarket rims, larger tires, aftermarket wheel guards, and decals in the windows. To assist with the investigation, he called for people to provide any relevant information or videos about the vehicle or occupants in it from Monday onward. Wielgosz followed up by saying it is not Strathmore RCMP’s place to identify victims of crimes such as this until charges have been laid. “As I reported yesterday during the live on-camera interview, we were still working with the families of those involved,” he said. “We were not in a position to identify who they were and of course not to identify the victims of these crimes out of respect for the families given the tragedy of the recent loss and the trauma they recently suffered.” While other organizations will release information, he said that is beyond its control. Officials from Rocky View County said on Tuesday it was one of its staffers shot dead on a rural road near Strathmore. READ MORE: UPDATED: Rocky View County mourns staffer killed in 'senseless' shooting; Fortis worker woundedRocky View County identified the victim as employee Colin Hough.The RCMP issued a shelter in place around noon near the intersection of RR 282 and TR 250. It found Hough dead and another victim wounded superficially.