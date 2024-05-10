UPDATED: Student union denounces U of C encampment arrests, requests U of A stand down

The University of Alberta Students’ Union (UASU) expressed concerns about the arrests of students and excessive police presence at the pro-Palestine encampment at the University of Calgary. Additionally, the UASU condemned the rapid escalation and violence committed against student protestors. “Violence is not an acceptable response to contraventions of policy,” said UASU Executive Team in a Friday statement. The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirmed on Friday it had dismantled the pro-Palestine encampment on U of C’s campus after less than one day. READ MORE: WATCH: Riot police dismantle anti-Israel encampment from U of C campusPro-Palestine protesters assembled a makeshift territory with about 20 tents surrounded by wooden skids on the south lawn of MacEwan Hall around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Soon after, CPS was notified by campus security and warned protesters to leave their encampment. CPS estimated what began with about 15 people in the morning grew to 150. Protestors were students and non-students and represented all age groups. Across North America, students have faced consequences for participating in pro-Palestine encampments, including widespread use of tear gas, less-lethal munitions, Tasers, riot equipment, mass arrests, and efforts to force dangerous confrontations. The executive team said it supports all students’ freedom of expression and peaceful assembly guaranteed to them under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. U of A President Bill Flanagan reaffirmed students’ Charter freedoms and committed to ensure protestors’ safety. While the commitment is appreciated, the executive team stressed the administration should “continue to uphold students’ rights in practice by ensuring the safety of everyone, including students who are protesting for peace and human rights in Palestine.” It said it expects students to not experience academic or employment sanctions from U of A for participating in the encampment. U of A has confirmed continued access to washrooms and water after hours in buildings that students and staff have access to if they have their ONEcards. The executive team encouraged U of A to find a resolution through deliberations and dialogues instead of escalating the situation, dismantling encampments, and arresting occupants. It asked it to confirm it will not use or solicit violence against peaceful protests. It called on organizers to continue to ensure the protest remains peaceful and does not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate speech. Its focus is on ensuring all students’ rights, dignity, health, and safety. It invited university administration to join it in visiting the encampment and listening to what students have to say. As always, the executive team said the safety, dignity, and rights of students is paramount. “All students have the right to work, study, gather, and express themselves without fear of persecution or intimidation,” it said. “As this situation develops, the UASU Executives are continuing to engage with interest-holders across the University community to determine the best courses of action to support students' rights and diverse needs.”The Edmonton Police Service responded to the encampment by saying it is aware of it and has met with U of A. “U of A Protective Services Peace Officers are leading the response to this encampment,” said EPS. “The EPS will continue to respond to criminal events, matters of public safety and calls for service on campus.”As always in public demonstrations, EPS said police must balance individual rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms with the responsibility to enforce the law and investigate criminal activities. As protests are dynamic situations, it acknowledged it will work closely with U of A Protective Services to update its approach if conditions change.Around 40 people formed an encampment on U of A’s campus to show support for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas War on Thursday. READ MORE: UPDATED: About 40 people create pro-Palestine encampment on U of A campus“I’m here in solidarity with the people of Gaza who are facing a genocide that the Canadian government has been complicit of,” said pro-Palestine encampment spokesperson Abraar. “And we’re also here in solidarity with encampments worldwide.” U of A could not be reached for comment in time for publication.