Study finds 57,584 Canadians working for small businesses quit over last three years

Quitting is a solid trend within Canadian small businesses, according to a study conducted by North American payroll provider Wagepoint. “It’s been a challenging three years for all Canadian businesses and Canadian small businesses in particular,” said Wagepoint CEO Shrad Rao in a press release. “The challenge is that we are on trend for slower hiring and slightly higher terminations for the second half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2023.” From the 30,595 businesses sampled, Wagepoint said Canadian small businesses reported 66,588 terminations of hourly and salaried positions in 2021. It said 85,832 terminations of hourly and salaried positions were reported in 2022. So far in 2023, 70,985 terminations have been reported for a total of 223,405 terminations over three years, which includes people who willfully quit their jobs. Over this three-year period, it said 57,584 people cited quit (45,477) or quit to take another job (12,107) as the reason for terminations. It acknowledged 56,382 terminations were cited as shortage of work or end of contract or season. While some people stayed in their jobs for long periods of time, 7,644 were dismissed within a probationary period. On the positive side, 5,178 quit to return to school and 648 quit to start a new business. When it came to the highest three-year average of hourly terminations, it found Ontario had the most (28,132). It said Ontario’s terminations for hourly employees were 25,013 in 2021, 32,585 in 2022 and 26,798 in 2023. After Ontario was BC (9,722). This was followed by Alberta (6,644), Quebec (3,335) and Nova Scotia (2,334). Ontario had the highest three-year average of salaried employees (11,142). Salaried employees followed a similar trend of termination, with 10,347 in 2021, 12,602 in 2022, and 10,478 in 2023.After Ontario was BC (2,802). This was followed by Alberta (2,196) and Quebec (1,483). Across Canada, workers aged 20 to 29 topped hourly position terminations in 2021. However, workers aged 30 to 39 topped salaried position terminations in 2021. When 2022 rolled around, 20 to 29-year-olds stayed on top for hourly job terminations. Thirty to 39-year-olds maintained first place for number of salaried terminations in 2022. Continuing the trend of finishing in first place for hourly position terminations in 2023 was 20 to 29-years-olds. Thirty to 39-year-olds held first place for the number of salaried terminations in 2023. “But trends can quickly change; we are betting on the grit, determination and resilience of Canadian small businesses to find a way to thrive in 2024,” said Rao. Alberta Jobs, Economy and Trade Minister Matt Jones celebrated Alberta having the best employment rate in Canada in July. READ MORE: Alberta’s employment rate has grown by 2.8% in last yea“Alberta continues to be the economic and job creation engine of Canada with our highly skilled workforce, business-friendly policies, diversified economy and affordable and exceptional lifestyle,” said Jones. “Our robust economy continues to grow, creating jobs across our province and reinforcing the Alberta Advantage.”To create a report that was representative of current employment trends and terminations, Wagepoint crunched the aggregate data on 30,595 small businesses across Canada from 2021 to 2023.