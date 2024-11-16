Study finds Alberta least green jurisdiction in Canada

Alberta ranks as the least green jurisdiction in Canada, receiving a score of 32.18, according to a study conducted by Home Spritz. While Alberta did not place last in any of the metrics, it came in 12th for greenhouse gas emissions and 10th for air quality, according to the study. However, Home Spritz said Alberta came second for solar energy. Ontario was the second least green jurisdiction (46.41). While Ontario received a low ranking, it was because it came in 11th for greenhouse gas emissions and 12th for parks. Home Spritz went on to say the Northwest Territories was the third least green jurisdiction (51.02). It added the Northwest Territories ranked 13th for air quality and 12th for electric vehicles. After the Northwest Territories was Yukon (51.62). This was followed by Saskatchewan (52.46), New Brunswick (52.69), and Newfoundland and Labrador (56.02). Home Spritz said Prince Edward Island was the greenest jurisdiction in Canada (65.53). Known for picturesque coastlines and fertile farmland, PEI scored well in greenhouse gas emissions and air quality, ranking third in the two categories. Manitoba was the second greenest jurisdiction in Canada (64.05). Manitoba’s lower population density might have contributed to it coming in fourth for clean air and seventh for greenhouse gas emissions. British Columbia came in third place (63.14). While BC ranks lower in air quality (12th) and solar energy (11th) due to its denser population and bustling city life in areas such as Vancouver, it excels in electric vehicle adoption (first) and parks (second). After BC was Nova Scotia (62.27). This was followed by Quebec (58.34) and Nunavut (56.62). The Alberta government said on November 7 the latest data from the Alberta Energy Regulator shows the province has achieved a 52% reduction in methane emissions from its oil and gas sector since 2014..Alberta cuts methane emissions by 52%, showcases success ahead of COP 29\n\n.This reduction comes as Alberta continues to increase oil and gas production, with officials saying it is possible to reduce emissions and grow the economy.Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz will highlight its approach at COP29 in Azerbaijan, showcasing how it has reduced emissions without what Schulz describes as “punitive federal regulations or caps.”This study has identified seven main factors pointing toward the greenest provinces and territories in Canada, with each of them given a numerical score. The data for each province and territory was scaled, weighted, and totalled to produce the final ranking for this study.